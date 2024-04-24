In the News

Jacob Beacher, a 24-year-old New Jersey man, was charged with a federal hate crime after stealing a Palestinian flag and dealing $40,000 of damage to religious artifacts at an Islamic student center at Rutgers University during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Stefan Granath, a Swedish customs officer, said, "If it is as big as we think, it is one of the biggest seizures ever made," after Swedish customs confiscated around 1.4 tons of cocaine in a port near Stockholm.

Habib Dagher, director of the University of Maine's Advanced Structures & Composite Center, said their new world's largest 3D printer, standing at 96 feet by 32 feet by 18 feet high, "opens up new research frontiers to integrate ... collaborative robotics operations at a very large scale."

Sharon Tucker, a Fort Wayne, Ind., Democrat, was sworn in as the new mayor of the city after the previous mayor, Tom Henry, died March 28 due to a medical emergency related to stomach cancer.

Nicole Mitchell, a 49-year-old Democratic state senator from Woodbury, Minn., was arrested after breaking into her stepmother's home to get items of sentimental value from her late father that the stepmother refused to give over, including her father's ashes.

Sandra Kolalou, a 37-year-old Chicago woman, was convicted of various charges in the death of her 69-year-old landlord after killing and dismembering him before putting the remains in a freezer at the boarding house where Kolalou lived.

Felipe de Jesus Gallo, head of Mexico's Criminal Investigation Agency, said that since the 1990s "Mexico has been the champion of methamphetamine production, and now fentanyl," while speaking at a U.S.-Mexico conference on synthetic drugs in Mexico City.

Ray Ingrey, director of the Gujaga Foundation in Australia, said that spears taken by Captain James Cook to England will "be put on permanent display for everyone to go see, at the very spot they were taken from 250 years ago," after being returned to Australia's Indigenous community at a Cambridge University ceremony.

Lee Foster, sheriff of Newberry County, S.C., said in a statement that "unfortunately, it is the sounds of nature," after the sheriff's office received numerous calls about roars that were just the sounds of emerging male cicadas.