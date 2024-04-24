Inmate who escaped from Cleburne County jail captured in Faulkner County after chase, sheriff says

Authorities on Wednesday captured a man who escaped from the Cleburne County jail last week, the sheriff's office said in a news release that also announced the arrest of a woman accused of aiding the escapee.

Deputies with help from multiple agencies, including U.S. marshals and Arkansas Department of Corrections dog teams, captured Jared West around 2:35 p.m. off Arkansas 89 in Faulkner County after a lengthy chase, Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said in the release.

After unsuccessfully pursuing West on foot Saturday from White County into Independence County, authorities arrested Clarissa Stair, 31, of Heber Springs, who faces charges of hindering apprehension and furnishing an implement for escape in relation to West's jailbreak, Brown said.

West was returned to the Cleburne County jail and will face additional charges, Brown wrote, while Stair was held in the White County jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond, he said. West faces charges of first-degree battery, tampering, fleeing, violation of a no-contact order and second-degree escape, the Cleburne County jail's online inmate roster shows.

In an earlier release, Brown said West, 41, of Tumbling Shoals, who was a trusty at the jail, went to take trash out to a dumpster shortly before midnight on Thursday and never returned.

The sheriff's office is reviewing the jail's trusty program, Brown wrote, and several changes have already been made.