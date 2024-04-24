Interim chancellor of Arkansas Tech University’s Ozark campus formally appointed to post

Sheila R. Jacobs, who has been serving as interim chancellor of Arkansas Tech University's Ozark campus for the past 10 months, had the "interim" tag removed Wednesday.

Russell Jones, interim president of Arkansas Tech University, made the announcement, noting that Jacobs "has an investment in -- and knowledge of -- Arkansas Tech University that is rare and special."

Jones was effusive in his praise for Jacobs, who has a long history with the university.

"Dating back to her involvement in the leadership programs implemented by Jimmy Ferguson during her time as an undergraduate student at Arkansas Tech, and continuing through her most recent service as ATU-Ozark interim chancellor, she has distinguished herself as a lifelong leader," Jones wrote in ATU's news release. "A passionate advocate for workforce development and career coaching -- which are and will continue to be essential elements in fulfilling the mission of ATU-Ozark -- we look forward to her leadership of our dynamic campus in Ozark and the important contributions that she, her colleagues and ATU-Ozark graduates will continue to make to economic development in our region and our state."

She succeeds Bruce Sikes, who retired June 30, 2023, after 10 years as ATU-Ozark chancellor, 16 years in senior leadership at ATU-Ozark, and 37 years in education, said Sam Strasner, ATU's director of University Relations.

A first-generation college graduate, Jacobs holds five degrees from Arkansas Tech, including her bachelor's degree in English education, and she was named the Margaret Young Award winner as ATU's most outstanding graduating female in 1988.

Jacobs began her career in education as an English teacher at Russellville High School, then taught English and journalism at Clarksville High School before serving as director of curriculum, federal programs, and equity in the Lavaca School District, Strasner said. She returned to the Russellville School District and fulfilled the roles of director of secondary curriculum and instruction as well as high school principal; she also served as an adjunct English and education instructor at ATU's Russellville campus.

Jacobs called Wednesday's appointment "an absolute honor" and noted "the professionals of ATU-Ozark are committed to advancing excellence in workforce education, which is a cornerstone of the Ozark campus.

"Our dedication to forging and sustaining strong partnerships with K-12 districts and industry and community leaders reflects our unwavering commitment to the workforce and economic development of our region and state," she said in the news release. "Above all, our students remain at the heart of our mission; we are steadfast in our commitment to providing them with a quality, caring education that equips them for success in and beyond the classroom."

Jacobs became ATU-Ozark's chief academic officer in 2019 and was named interim chancellor as of July 1, 2023, according to Strasner. She obtained two master's degrees in education and the Educational Specialist degree from Arkansas Tech before completing her terminal degree -- the ATU Doctor of Education in school leadership -- in 2020, and she was named the 2021 Jim Ed McGee Award winner as the most outstanding graduate student at ATU.

"I extend my sincere gratitude to the incredible faculty, staff and administration at ATU-Ozark for their unwavering support and dedication," Jacobs said in the release. "Together, we will continue to empower our students to reach their fullest potential."

The Ozark campus joined ATU in 2003. Though this fall's enrollment at ATU-Russellville fell roughly 4% from fall 2022, the Ozark campus enrollment jumped almost 16%.

There were 7,393 students enrolled through ATU in Russellville on the 11th day of fall classes, down 4.1% from the prior year, according to the university. On the Ozark campus, enrollment increased to 2,004 students, up 15.6%.

The Ozark campus "has positioned itself to be a tremendous resource for our communities and their workforce educational needs," Jacobs said this fall. "ATU-Ozark offers robust programming designed to serve the region and state in high-demand careers in the skilled trades, health care, automation, business law enforcement, banking computer information technology, cosmetology science, logistics and general studies."