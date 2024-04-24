Lady Lions drop 2 to Ouachita Baptist in softball





The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff softball team dropped its final two home games of the season Wednesday afternoon.

UAPB lost 2-0 and 6-5 to Ouachita Baptist in nonconference action at the Torii Hunter Complex.

Two pitchers for Ouachita Baptist (12-37) held UAPB to two hits in the first game. Jenna Austin (1-0) pitched 3 1/3 no-hit innings with 2 strikeouts and 2 walks.

Hannah Hunter finished the game and earned her first save of the year with 6 strikeouts and 1 walk. She allowed two hits, one each to shortstop Jada Carhee and designated hitter Shalin Charles.

UAPB starter Danika Bryant (2-8) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing 1 run on 5 hits with 5 strikeouts and 1 walk. Heidi Price finished the game, allowing 1 unearned run with no hits and 3 walks.

OBU took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third inning on a wild pitch and made it 2-0 in the seventh on an error.

In the second game, OBU scored 5 runs in the third inning against UAPB starter Traelen Humphrey (1-2). Bryant took over with one out in the third and finished the game, allowing just 1 run in the fifth.

UAPB (19-24) nearly rallied from its 6-0 deficit in the bottom of the seventh. Shortstop Jazlyn Gomez hit an RBI single for the Lady Lions’ first run. Third baseman Janai Mathis followed with a 2-RBI double, then Charles drove Gomez and Mathis home on a 2-RBI groundout.

OBU reliever Tuesday Melton, who had entered in the fifth, allowed two more baserunners but ended it with a strikeout to strand the tying and winning runs on base and earn her first save.

Starter Maggi Huddleston (3-2) pitched four shutout innings while allowing three hits.

UAPB returns to SWAC play Friday at Prairie View A&M.



