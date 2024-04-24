Legislative briefs: Senate OKs bill to aid pregnancy help groups





The Arkansas Senate on Wednesday handily approved a bill that would appropriate $2 million for the state's grant program for pregnancy help organizations in the coming fiscal year from state surplus funds.

With three senators not voting and two senators voting present, the Senate voted 30-0 to send Senate Bill 64 by Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, to the House of Representatives for further action.

The bill would increase annual funding for the grant program from $1 million to $2 million.

The state's chief fiscal officer will be required to transfer $2 million from the state's general revenue allotment reserve fund to the Pregnancy Help Organization Sub-Fund in the Miscellaneous Agencies account to provide the funding for the pregnancy help organizations under SB64.

The state initially provided $1 million in grants to 23 pregnancy help organizations in late 2022 through 2023, and later provided all but $27,037 of $1 million to 27 pregnancy help organizations this year, state Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin said last week.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Aid for district fair fails to win approval

A proposal to reduce the appropriation for the Arkansas Youth Expo in Northwest Arkansas from $48,000 to $5,500 and the appropriation for program operation expenses at the state Department of Agriculture from $77,000 to $65,500, and appropriate $54,000 to the North Central District Fair, fell short Wednesday of winning approval of the Joint Budget Committee.

Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain View, proposed the amendment to Senate Bill 63, which is the state Department of Agriculture's appropriation for fiscal 2025 that starts July 1. The committee voted 27-16 for the proposed amendment, which fell two votes short of the 29 required for approval.

Irvin said her proposed amendment is aimed at re-establishing the North Central District Fair with a younger generation of leaders, and a livestock show has been organized by FFA during the past two years. The fair has not received state funding during the past few years, she said.

Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, said Irvin's proposal would take money away from the Arkansas Youth Expo that benefits children who participate from Arkansas' 75 counties. Irvin said children in her Senate district don't have the money to travel to Northwest Arkansas to participate in the Arkansas Youth Expo.

Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Searcy, said he thought Irvin had agreed to seek one-time funding for the North Central District Fair.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Poultry grant program rejected in committee

The Joint Budget Committee's Special Language Subcommittee on Wednesday nixed a bill that would create the poultry flock depopulation grant program and tap state general revenue surplus funds to fund the program.

Senate Bill 82 by Sen. Bryan King, R-Green Forest, would appropriate $5 million to the state Department of Finance and Administration for the grant program and require the state's chief fiscal officer to transfer $5 million or "as much as is available from the General Revenue Allotment Reserve Fund" for the grant program in fiscal 2025.

Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, said "we are giving an open checkbook" under the bill, but King said that is not his intent.

The state Department of Finance and Administration secretary would be required to award grants under the program to provide financial assistance to eligible poultry growers within the state under SB82. A poultry grower whose flock was depopulated by the state is eligible to receive grant funds under the program, even if the flock was depopulated by the state prior to the effective date of the bill.

-- Michael R. Wickline

House OKs appropriation for Arkansas PBS archive

The Arkansas House of Representatives approved a bill Wednesday to re-appropriate $1.1 million to Arkansas PBS to allow the network to digitize historical footage it has stored in its archives.

The House approved House Bill 1095 in a 83-10 vote, clearing the necessary 75-vote threshold for appropriation bills after the measure had failed to pass on two previous attempts. The bill will allow "for the acquisition, management, stewardship, or preservation of state owned lands, historic sites, buildings, structures, or objects in a sum not to exceed $1,163,406."

Rep. R.J. Hawk, R-Bryant, spoke in favor of the bill, saying the network needed space to digitize video footage currently stored on VHS tapes.

"This is to get infrastructure for servers to digitize 50 years of history for the state of Arkansas and get it off those old tapes and put it onto a server," said Hawk, who has called high school basketball playoff games on the network.

The bill now goes to the state Senate.

--Neal Earley