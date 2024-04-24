Legislative committee endorses bill that would authorize pay bump for state employees

The Legislature's Joint Budget Committee on Wednesday endorsed a bill that would authorize state employees to receive "a market adjustment" to their base salary of up to 3% of the their employee base salary in the coming fiscal year.

The bill also would increase the minimum annual salary for state employees to $32,405 a year, raise the maximum salary range for all pay grades by 10%, and authorize new incentives for future recruits and current employees who go above and beyond, either through a lump-sum payment or through extra hours of paid leave.

With no debate, the committee voted to send Senate Bill 77 by Sen. Breanne Davis, R-Russellville, to the Senate for further action. The bill would implement Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' temporary pay plan for state employees.

Afterward, Sanders spokeswoman Alexa Henning said it's vital to recruit, recognize and retain talented public servants and the governor is excited to see the pay plan approved by the Joint Budget Committee and is optimistic the state House of Representatives and the state Senate will approve the plan next week.

John Bridges, executive director of the Arkansas State Employees Association, said Wednesday in a written statement "The pay increase is well deserved and much needed.

"We look forward to future discussions for a long term plan to be able to successfully recruit new employees and retain our current valuable state employees," he said.

Under the bill, a state employee under the Uniform Classification and Compensation Act may receive "a market adjustment" to his or her base salary that may not exceed 3% of the employee's base salary, and the employee shall not receive more than one market adjustment. This part of the bill would become effective on or after July 1, 2024, and expire June 30, 2025.

The legislation also would allow state agencies to provide a special compensation award to a state employee to recognize the employee's outstanding performance in completing a significant project or job assignment or completing a major milestone, or due to the assignment of temporary job responsibilities for a period not exceeding six months that are beyond the scope of work typically performed by the employee and have measurable results that enhance the mission and the goals of state agency.

A special compensation award may consist of a lump-sum bonus payment of up to $5,000 or up to 40 hours of incentive leave under SB77. A state employee may not receive more than $10,000 in lump-sum bonus payments in a biennium under the measure.

Under the bill, a state agency wishing to provide special compensation awards to employees would be required to prepare a written plan for administering special compensation awards and would be required to get the approval of the Office of Personnel Management and either the Joint Budget Committee or the Legislative Council. Then, a state agency may submit a request for special compensation awards to the Office of Personnel Management for approval.

Under SB77, a state agency may offer a recruitment incentive in connection with an offer of employment to a prospective employee to assist with recruitment efforts. The recruitment incentive may consist of a bonus payment of up to $5,000 or up to 40 hours in incentive leave.

A person receiving a recruitment incentive would be required to commit to a required period of employment with the state agency under the legislation.

A state agency wishing to provide a recruitment incentive to prospective employees would be required to prepare a written plan for administering the recruitment incentives and get the approval of the Office of Personnel Management and either the Joint Budget Committee or the Legislative Council. Then, a state agency may submit a request for a recruitment incentive to the Office of Personnel Management for approval.

The total annual cost of the governor's proposal would be $42.4 million from all sources of general revenue, including about $19.3 million in state general revenue, and the aim is for state departments to finance the pay raises and incentives out of their existing budgets, according to state officials.

According to Kay Barnhill, director of the state Office of Personnel Management, state employees also will be eligible for a merit pay raise in July. State employees who meet or exceed expectations during their performance evaluation will be eligible for merit pay raises, and the governor will decide on the percentage of merit pay raises near the end of fiscal 2024 that ends June 30, she said.

The state's executive branch has 22,509 employees with an average salary of $50,762.45, state officials said earlier this month.

In March of 2023, Sanders announced she wouldn't support a broad-based pay plan increase in the state government's employee classification and compensation bill with an $80 million price tag that doesn't consider the strategic needs in education, public safety, health care and corrections.

The Republican governor has signaled that she hopes to overhaul the state employee pay plan in its entirety during the 2025 regular session.

State government last overhauled its pay plan in 2017 under then-Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson. That plan was projected to cover 25,000 full-time state workers and cost about $57 million to implement in fiscal 2018, including about $24 million from general revenue, with the remainder coming from other revenue sources.