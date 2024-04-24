Neither deserve post

Sunday's guest columnist Gordon Shepherd does not agree with former Gov. Asa Hutchinson's decision to not endorse or vote for Joe Biden. Hutchinson does not believe Donald Trump or Biden deserve to be president. I share Hutchinson's beliefs.

Shepherd thinks that Trump's many faults and horrendous actions far outweigh any of Biden's, which is true, but that doesn't mean he should be president. Does anyone actually think that in Arkansas Biden could get 20 percent of the Trump voters to switch? If Hutchinson voted for Biden, Trump would still get all the electoral votes. The only reason I am considering voting for Biden is that the vote would be recorded on the national tally that Trump would again lose.

I have two more comments. We need to dump the State of the Union address. We are bombarded with the SOTU 24/7. A simple memo to Congress should suffice. And I am loving the term "space-aged lectern."

JULIA FOSTER

Monticello

For local newspapers

We are lucky to have a strong local newspaper in Arkansas. While I often, but not always, agree with editorials (and certainly not with all the regular op-ed writers), the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is a politically near-center publication presenting independently sourced local and state news, as well as syndicated national news stories. The publication serves the entire state with well-researched journalism.

A few months ago, I switched from reading on the iPad to reading the Web version. Like others, I was frustrated by the recent change to the Web version. Then I read the explanation from the ADG that due to a technology change, continuing to use the old Web format would have increased their cost four-fold. So I returned to the iPad version and have been satisfied. We are lucky that when the ADG switched to the non-print paper; we were given the opportunity to get a free iPad for reading the paper.

We know local newspapers that do original research are struggling, but we desperately need their reporting. Though I wasn't happy with the change in the online version, I understand the reason they had to switch, and I'm more than willing to accommodate the change. I would much prefer the ADG use its funds for reporting than for a cosmetic technology upgrade, especially since the iPad version continues to be state-of-the-art.

RANDAL HUNDLEY

Little Rock

One descriptive word

If one is a person of few words and would like to describe the impact acquiring the lectern has had on Gov. Sarah Sanders, the word "pratfall" seems to capture her accomplishment. Actually, it also seems that term does an excellent job of describing much of what she has achieved with her actions as our governor.

PHILLIP TAYLOR

Fayetteville

Format-change ills

I agree with Jan Baker from Hot Springs about the change in format for reading your paper on a laptop. I have managed to deal with the digital version using a mouse, but due to Parkinson's disease I can't use the iPad. Try using a tablet with tremors!

BRENDA CARLLEE

Little Rock

Simple to understand

Reading so many letters from those unhappy readers who use a PC or laptop to read the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette online struck a note with me. I, too, read the paper on my laptop and was unhappily confused as to how to read it easily, page by page, the way I did prior to the "new" digital format. My husband reads the paper on his iPad, and has seen no change at all.

My confusion was compounded by the fact I had neglected to read the instructions we received via email shortly before the change. Once I read those instructions, I learned I could click on the section I wanted to read, listed on the bottom black banner line. Then a simple double-click on the particular page/pages I want to read brings that page up in nice, big, easy-to-read print. The only difference I note is that I can't use my mouse wheel to scroll down the page; instead I have to left-click and drag the page upward/downward/right or left as I read the article(s). So simple once I learned how to do it! And you can click on Puzzles at the bottom to bring up the daily crossword puzzle and/or Sudoku and work them on your laptop instead of having to print them out. If you left-click your mouse on an article, a menu pops up so you can copy, print, or email it.

I agree that change is hard for a lot of us, especially as we get older and find ourselves technology-challenged at times. Perhaps the Dem-Gaz could print some of these simple-to-understand steps for those readers who do not use an Apple product to read the paper.

JOY STEFAN

Hot Springs Village