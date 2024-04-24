Little Rock police investigating attempted robbery of armored vehicle

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating the attempted robbery of an armored vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 8200 Geyer Springs Road just before 7:50 a.m., a post on X from the department said.

On the scene, police met with an armored vehicle driver who reported they were a victim of an attempted robbery while working on an ATM, the post stated.

"The driver fired shots at the individual who then fled the scene," the post said.

Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department, said that it was possible that the suspect was injured by one of the gunshots.

He said the driver was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.



