Louisville transfer to visit Arkansas

Arkansas is expected to host an ACC defensive tackle transfer for an official visit.



Louisville defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas plans to arrive in Fayetteville around noon on Wednesday for the start of his visit. He entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.



He’ll join his teammate, linebacker Jaylin Alderman, on the trip.



Thomas, 6-4, 300 pounds, played in 11 games and had 4 tackles during the 2023 season for first-year Coach Jeff Brohm.



As a true freshman, he played 110 snaps in 10 games and had 8 tackles for former Cardinal Coach Scott Satterfield, who left to become Cincinnati’s coach after the 2022 season.



Thomas was a consensus 3-star prospect in the 2021 class as a senior at Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida. He had other offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Miami, Iowa State, Kansas, Maryland and others before picking the Cardinals.