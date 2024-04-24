Man arrested in wife’s false imprisonment

HOT SPRINGS -- A Glenwood man was arrested on felony warrants Sunday stemming from allegations he attacked his wife at her Hot Springs residence last month, a week after they were married, and wouldn't let her leave for four days.

Michael Stanley Hayden Jr., 60, who lists a Ruby Lane address in Glenwood, was taken into custody by Hot Springs police shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Central Avenue and charged with second-degree domestic battery and first-degree false imprisonment, each punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Hayden, who lists no prior criminal history, remained in custody Tuesday in lieu of a $10,000 bond with a felony review hearing set for June 7.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on March 13, a woman, 68, filed a report with Garland County sheriff's investigators alleging she was attacked and held prisoner by her husband, identified as Hayden, and a warrant was issued later that day.

In an interview with investigator Cpl. Andrew Goodman, the woman said she had married Hayden on March 2, and during the weekend of March 9, they were at her residence on Rocky Mountain Way when Hayden became angry at her and accused her multiple times of cheating and refused to let her leave.

On March 12, she attempted to leave the residence out the back door, but Hayden caught her and began choking her, causing her to lose consciousness. When she woke up, Hayden began arguing with her and punched her in the face and held her down "for an unknown period of time."

On the morning of March 13, she texted her grandson for help, and Hayden caught her. According to a petition for an order of protection she filed on March 19, he smashed her phone and his phone with a hammer after seeing her texts.

Finally, that same day, Hayden told her to take him down the road and drop him off, which she did. She was then able to use a neighbor's phone to call 911 for help. Deputies responded to the hospital where she was taken by the neighbor and took photos of her injuries from the alleged attacks.

In her petition, the woman noted that at one point during the ordeal Hayden had retrieved a 9mm pistol belonging to her sister from her safe and held it to his head threatening to "blow his brains out." She noted he also kept looking out the windows thinking someone was there or that "the cops" were coming.

In the photos and during the interview with Goodman, it was noted the victim had bruising around her right eye, a small laceration on the right side of her mouth and bruising to her chin and on her arms. Due to her injuries and her age, a felony battery warrant was issued.