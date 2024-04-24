Names and Faces

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, had several cars and other personal items seized from his home in Lake Worth, Fla., as local police and IRS agents raided the house. Tekashi, a 27-year-old from New York, wasn't home and was in the Dominican Republic at the time of the raid, according to sources who spoke with TMZ. A video posted to social media showed several vehicles with papers taped to the windhsield, identifying Tekashi by his legal name, and claiming his property was being seized for "nonpayment of internal revenue taxes." The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office confirmed later to TMZ that they were dispatched to assist IRS agents in the area. In the video posted, one of the cars that was towed away from the Florida home was clearly visible with several bullet holes in the driver's side window. Tekashi had been spending time in the Dominican Republic due to legal troubles stemming from a domestic violence incident with his girlfriend, reggae singer Yailin La Más Viral. He had been arrested in January by local Dominican police for allegedly assaulting Yailin but was released on multiple conditions as the investigation was ongoing.

The person allegedly punched by Ye last week may not have been the intended target, according to reports. Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, made headlines after repeatedly punching a person who he claimed improperly touched his wife, Bianca Censori. TMZ identified the man as either Mark or Jonnie Huston, twin brothers that own hot spots in the L.A. area. Eyewitnesses told TMZ that the man, one of the brothers, had accidentally bumped into Censori in the lobby of the Chateau Marmont hotel in West Hollywood. According to the outlet, it "happened quickly," and the man went outside to sit at a table with friends, which included his twin brother. Ye, 46, had reportedly went after the man after they had "allegedly grabbed or pushed" Censori. Milo Yiannopoulos, chief of staff at Ye's Yeezy clothing company, said in a statement to NBC News that more than a bump had happened. "The assailant didn't merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted," Yiannopoulos said.