



OBI seeks donors

of blood platelets

Our Blood Institute is calling on donors to "step up and give platelets as the current supply is running low," according to a news release, and successful donors will receive a "Stand Tall and Donate" giraffe-themed T-shirt.

"Platelets are essential parts of blood crucial for clotting and preventing excessive bleeding. Hospitals rely on platelet transfusions to support patients undergoing chemotherapy, organ transplants, major surgeries, and those battling various medical conditions such as leukemia and aplastic anemia," the release said.

"Platelets have a short shelf life, typically lasting only four to five days after donation. Consequently, they are constantly in demand in hospitals," it said.

"Platelets play a critical role in medical interventions, and maintaining an adequate supply is essential for providing quality health care to those in need," Dr. John Armitage, OBI president, and CEO, said in the release.

"Hospital patients need donors to step up to ensure enough platelets are available for when they are needed."

Visit obi.org or call 877-340-8777 to make an appointment.

District Court, office

to close for two days

The Garland County District Court and Clerk's Office will be closed Thursday and Friday as staff will be attending a conference. The Garland County District Court Probation Office will remain open.

Full operations will resume at 8 a.m. on Monday.

NGCRWD board

to meet Tuesday

The North Garland County Regional Water District will hold its quarterly board meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the district office, located at 3084 Highway 7 north.



