Nine-inning complete game first for Atlanta since 2022

ATLANTA -- Max Fried pitched a three-hitter for Atlanta's first nine-inning complete game since 2022, Adam Duvall had a two-run homer and and the Atlanta Braves blanked the Miami Marlins for the second night in a row, 5-0 on Tuesday.

It took just 1 hour, 54 minutes for Fried (2-0) to mow down the hapless Marlins, who were shut out for the second night in a row by the Braves and have gone 20 innings without a run.

"I was just trying to get back to being who I am," Fried said. "Get ground balls, be on the attack."

Fried retired only two hitters in his first start of the season, giving up 3 runs at Philadelphia before he was lifted, and surrendered 10 hits and 7 earned runs in 4 1/3 innings in his next appearance vs. Arizona.

Since then, the left-hander has beaten the Marlins twice, giving up 1 earned run in 15 1/3 innings, and lowered his ERA to 4.97 after it stood at 40.50 after his first outing.

"I was looking in the seventh inning and his pitch count was where it should be in the fifth," Brace Manager Brian Snitker said. "I had a good feeling he could go nine."

Fried was so dominant the Braves didn't have anyone in the bullpen even bother warming up -- a far cry from the workload he put on the relievers in his first two starts.

"I had to pay them back," Fried said.

The left-hander used his slider more than he had all season, conceding that "it's a really good pitch that I had forgotten about a little bit." The strategy worked to near-perfection as he needed only 92 pitches -- 69 of them strikes -- to dispatch the Marlins.

He struck out six and didn't walk anyone in the major leagues' fourth complete game this season.

Fried had Atlanta's previous complete game last April 28 against the New York Mets, but that one lasted only five innings before it was called because of rain. The last Braves starter to go the full nine innings was Bryce Elder in an 8-0 victory over Washington on Sept. 26, 2022.

The Marlins were blanked 3-0 in the series opener Monday. With a week still to go in April, Miami is already 11 1/2 games behind the Braves in the National League East.

Emmanuel Rivera singled for the Marlins leading off the third but was quickly erased by a double play. Bryan De La Cruz reached on an error by third baseman Austin Riley, but he too was wiped off the base paths by a double play.

Luis Arraez had two singles to account for Miami's other baserunners.

Duvall hit his second homer of the season in the sixth, capping a three-run inning that stretched Atlanta's lead off Trevor Rogers (0-3).

Riley scored on Travis d'Arnaud's sacrifice fly before Duvall golfed a low pitch from Rogers over the Marlins' bullpen in left field.

The Braves scored a pair of unearned runs in the second.

With Marcell Ozuna at first after a walk, Duvall hit an easy grounder to third baseman Otto Lopez, who was so focused on turning a double play that he bobbled the ball twice before firing late to first.

Michael Harris II brought home Ozuna with a double down the right-field line and David Fletcher, filling in for injured Ozzie Albies, drove one deep enough to score Duvall on a sacrifice fly.

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) hugs pitcher Max Fried after defeating the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried delivers to a Miami Marlins batter in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Braves Adam Duvall runs to first after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II drives in a run with a double in front of Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes in the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Braves strting pitcher Max Fried works against the Miami Marlins in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried (54) celebrates with Ronald Acuna Jr., after pitching a complete-game shutout and defeating the Miami Marlins inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Miami Marlins third baseman Otto Lopez throws late to first base after misplaying ground ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall in the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Atlanta. Lopez was charged with an error. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)



Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers throws in the frist inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

