BASKETBALL

NBA: 76ers-Knicks calls missed

Philadelphia guard Tyrese Maxey was fouled twice before his turnover that led to the go-ahead three-pointer by Donte DiVincenzo in the New York Knicks' victory over the 76ers in Game 2. That's according to the NBA's report on the officiating that the league released Tuesday. The league also says 76ers Coach Nick Nurse was attempting to call a timeout that was "neither recognized nor granted by the officials" at the start of the possession. The league says Jalen Brunson grabbed Maxey's jersey to prevent him from cleanly catching a pass before Josh Hart made lower body contact that caused the All-Star guard to fall. The Knicks took a 2-0 lead in the series Monday with a 104-101 victory.

Maxey named most improved

Tyrese Maxey was sixth in the Most Improved Player voting two years ago, a tribute to the jump he made between his first and second seasons in the NBA. Voters thought the jump he made from his third year to his fourth was even more impressive. Philadelphia's All-Star guard was named on Tuesday night as the league's most improved this season. Maxey's scoring rose for the third consecutive year, and he finished the regular season averaging 25.9 points, 6.2 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game -- all career-bests. Maxey has averaged 34 points per game through the Sixers' first two games in this year's NBA playoffs, both losses to the New York Knicks.

Clark's deal worth $28M

Caitlin Clark appears to be on the cusp of setting another record. The most prolific scorer in NCAA Division I history and No. 1 overall pick in the WNBA Draft is preparing to sign a second contract with Nike, this one paying $28 million over eight years and coming with a signature shoe. The Wall Street Journal and The Athletic reported the pending deal, citing unnamed people familiar with the negotiations between the sportswear giant and Clark's agents. Excel Sports Management, which represents Clark, declined to comment. Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Jokic's brother investigated

The NBA and Denver police are looking into an incident in which a man reported to be one of the brothers of Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was seen punching a fan after the team's buzzer-beating 101-99 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA playoffs. In videos shared by TMZ and other outlets, the man is seen climbing over seats to confront another person at Ball Arena, who he then punches in the face.

FOOTBALL

NCAA OKs helmet comms

Following a sign-stealing scandal that rocked college football and hung over Michigan's championship run in 2023, the NCAA has approved the use of coach-to-player helmet communications in games for the 2024 season. The football rules committee last month made a recommendation to allow -- but not require -- teams at the highest tier of Division I to use radio technology similar to what NFL teams use to call in plays. Only one player for each team will be permitted to be in communication with coaches while on the field. A green dot on the back of the helmet will be used to identify that player. The communication from the coach to the player will be turned off with 15 seconds remaining on the play clock or when the ball is snapped, whichever comes first. The rules committee had been moving toward coach-to-player communication in recent years, but it was slow to be implement because of concerns that not every school could afford to do it in an equitable way.

OLYMPICS

Paris mayor: Seine River clean

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said she is confident water quality will be up to the Olympics standards this summer. She said she'll be be swimming there, possibly alongside President Emmanuel Macron. The Seine River is the venue for marathon swimming at the Games and the swimming leg of the Olympic and Paralympic triathlon. An environmental group recently denounced the river's poor water quality. Hidalgo mentioned new facilities that have been specially built to clean up the Seine. She said she invited top officials, including Macron, to swim in the Seine at an event dubbed "the big dive" to be staged at the end of June or beginning of July.

French police evict migrants

French police have evicted migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris a few steps away from the Seine River. It's the latest operation in what aid groups call a campaign of "social cleansing" ahead of the Summer Olympics. Around 30 teenage boys and young men from West Africa were awakened by police officers and urged to pack their tents and belongings. The operation came days after police carried out a large-scale eviction at France's biggest squatter camp. Such evictions happen every spring. But aid groups say these efforts are intensifying ahead of the Olympics. Paris police say the operation was carried out for security reasons.

U.S. women plan send-off

The U.S. women's national team will play a send-off match against Costa Rica in Washington, D.C. before departing for the Olympics. The match announced Tuesday is set for July 16 at Audi Field. It will be the fourth friendly match under new Coach Emma Hayes as the team prepares for France. Hayes was named coach of the team late last year, but is finishing out the season with Chelsea before taking over.