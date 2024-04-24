100 years ago

April 24, 1924

The annual carnival of Little Rock College took place on the college grounds today. The program is more elaborate than for any previous carnival and preparations are being made to entertain 6,000 people during the afternoon and evening. The carnival will feature a black face show, which will be the contribution of the local council, Knights of Columbus to the athletic fund to the college.

50 years ago

April 24, 1974

Little Rock Traffic Judge W.R. Butler has made the same ruling as West Memphis Municipal Judge Lindsey Fairley that it is no crime under Arkansas law to possess less than an ounce of marijuana, only Judge Butler's decision went unnoticed. As a result, the Little Rock city attorney's office is not trying to prosecute any more such cases. Judge Fairley's ruling is being appealed by the attorney general's office to Crittenden County Circuit Court for review; although the defendant cannot be prosecuted if it is reversed because of the double jeopardy rule.

25 years ago

April 24, 1999

CONWAY -- Employees at Big Mac Mobile Homes on Thursday found a "large black bear" under a mobile home at the business near Arkansas 286 East, a police report released Friday said. Eventually, the bear moved from under the trailer and climbed a nearby tree, police said. Police called a state Game and Fish Commission biologist, who tranquilized the bear and took it into the woods near Mayflower where it was released, police said.

10 years ago

April 24, 2014

Wal-Mart's top earner for the retailer's 2014 fiscal year is new President and Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon, whose total compensation package doubled to $25.3 million, according to a Wednesday filing with the federal Securities and Exchange Commission. McMillon's pay includes his $954,000 salary and more than $24 million in other compensation including stock awards and nonequity incentives -- a 97.2 percent increase from his fiscal 2013 earnings of $12.8 million, which included a $930,000 salary and other compensation. Wal-Mart's 2014 fiscal year ended Jan. 31; its fiscal 2015 is well underway.