Overnight ramp closures are scheduled at Interstate 30 and U.S.70 interchange in Saline County

Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County will require overnight closures near Exit 111 to allow crews to do work on a new I-30 West bridge, the state Department of Transportation said Wednesday.

Work crews will close the I-30 East ramp to U.S. 70 (Exit 111), the U.S. 70 ramp to I-30 East, and Pawnee Drive underneath I-30 through part of this weekend during the following times:

— 9 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday.

— 10 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Traffic will not be able to use the ramps or Pawnee Drive during the closures, the transportation agency said. Message boards, construction barrels, barricades and signs will help guide traffic through the area.

The department said the following detours will be set up:

— The I-30 east to U.S. 70 detour: Continue east on I-30 to U.S. 67 south (Exit 114), take underpass on U.S. 67 to the frontage road, return to I-30 west and U.S. 70 (Exit 111).

— The U.S. 70 to I-30 east detour: Take ramp to I-30 west and Old Military Road (Exit 106), take overpass toward U.S. 67 and return to I-30 east.

The work is part of a $187.3 million project that includes widening 5.5 miles of I-30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the U.S. 67 interchange (Exit 114), according to the agency.