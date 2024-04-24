State Capitol news in brief





Panel OKs funds to train midwives

The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday approved a proposal to shift $500,000 in state funds earmarked for the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement in the University of Arkansas for Medical Science's appropriation to create a certified nurse midwife program at UAMS.

The committee voted 32-13 to approve an amendment proposed by state Rep. Mary Bentley, R-Perryville, to Senate Bill 51, which is an UAMS' appropriation for fiscal year 2025 that begins July 1. Republican lawmakers voted for the proposed amendment while Democratic lawmakers, along with Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, voted against the proposed amendment.

The proposed amendment fell seven votes short of winning approval from the Joint Budget Committee last week. The proposed amendment required the votes of 29 Joint Budget Committee members for approval.

State Rep. Charlene Fite, R-Van Buren, said Bentley's proposed amendment would allow the state to prioritize tax dollars on the pressing need to reduce the state's maternal mortality rate, without hindering the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement because the $500,000 in state funds represents only 7% of the center's $7 million budget that has been growing exponentially.

But Joe Thompson, executive director of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, said cutting the $500,000 in state funds to the center would impair its ability to support state agencies and the Bureau of Legislative Research in analyzing the All Payer Claims database.

He said the center has had a budget of about $7 million a year for the past 10 years, and the $500,000 a year in state funds allows the center to be responsive to state agencies and the Bureau of Legislative Research. The rest of the center's budget is largely federal contracts with no flexibility, he said.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Funding advances for pregnancy help

The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday endorsed a bill that would appropriate $2 million for the state's grant program for pregnancy help organizations in the coming fiscal year and fund the appropriation with $2 million in state surplus funds.

Senate Bill 64 by Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, would increase the annual funding for the grant program from $1 million to $2 million.

Under SB64 the state's chief fiscal officer would be required to transfer $2 million from the state's general revenue allotment reserve fund to the Pregnancy Help Organization Grant Sub-Fund in the Miscellaneous Agencies Fund account to provide funding for the pregnancy help organization grants.

The state initially provided $1 million in grants to 23 pregnancy help organizations in late 2022 through 2023, and later provided all but $27,037 of $1 million to 27 pregnancy help organizations this year, state Department of Finance and Administration spokesman Scott Hardin said last week.

"We anticipate the remaining amount will be distributed equally to the 27 organizations," Hardin said.

-- Michael R. Wickline

More aid cleared to reimburse jails

The Joint Budget Committee on Tuesday advanced a bill that would appropriate $4.2 million more to the state Department of Corrections and fund the appropriation with $4.2 million in surplus state funds in fiscal year 2024 that ends June 30.

House Bill 1086 goes to the House for further action. The state's chief fiscal officer would be required to transfer $4.2 million from the state's general revenue allotment reserve fund to the county jail reimbursement fund under the bill.

The department's fiscal 2024 appropriation for refunds and reimbursements totals $26.8 million. In the proposed general revenue budget for fiscal 2025 that begins July 1, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed keeping the general revenue allocation for county jail reimbursement at $25.7 million.

Chad Brown, chief financial officer for the Department of Corrections, told lawmakers Thursday the additional $4.2 million for county jail reimbursement would get the department through the end of fiscal 2024, adding the department's number of state inmates in county jails has rebounded after declining last fall.

-- Michael R. Wickline

$1.1M PBS funding fails in House vote

A measure that would re-appropriate about $1.1 million to Arkansas PBS from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Grant and Trust Fund failed to clear the House of Representatives a second time Tuesday.

The House voted 72-16 in favor of House Bill 1095, falling three votes shy of the 75 required for approval. Six lawmakers voted present.

The proposed bill was for the "acquisition, management, stewardship, or preservation of state owned lands, historic sites, buildings, structures, or objects in a sum not to exceed $1,164,406."

The bill was sponsored by the Joint Budget Committee and presented to the House by Rep. Lane Jean, R-Magnolia. It last came before the House of Representatives on April 18, when 67 representatives voted for the proposed bill and 23 voted against it.

In November, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee approved a request for Arkansas Legislative Audit to investigate Arkansas PBS' procurement processes. Three months earlier, legislative auditors found that the Arkansas PBS Commission violated certain aspects of state procurement law.

-- Josh Snyder



