The Pulaski County sheriff's office said Wednesday it was experiencing "experiencing a temporary telephone outage" at its 911 center and that its non-emergency phone lines were down.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, at 10:09 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff's office advised people needing assistance to "please dial 911 directly."

"We are working with our carrier to resolve the issue," the sheriff's office said in the post. "Your safety is our top priority."