Rogers, Cave Springs residents decry land swap plans at meeting

CAVE SPRINGS -- Rogers residents have raised the stakes in the land swap between Cave Springs and Rogers.

"I don't feel welcome coming into this," said Scissortail subdivision resident Ryan Boothe during Tuesday's meeting. "If this were to go forward, let it stand that the attendance here shows that we're engaged citizens. Don't think we're not going to vote in the future."

The land swap would give around 252 acres of Cave Springs to Rogers and around 529 acres of Rogers to Cave Springs, said Cave Springs Planning Director David Keck.

The area proposed to deannex from Rogers and be annexed into Cave Springs includes the Scissortail subdivision and Evening Star Elementary School.

The council allowed one hour of public comment at Tuesday's meeting, as other agenda items included another annexation and change orders on the community building restoration.

More than 50 Rogers residents attended the meeting, with 20 speaking during the public comment period.

Concerns raised included public safety, policing and the precedent the land swap sets.

The simultaneous annexation and detachment ordinance is legal through Arkansas code, said Cave Springs City Attorney Justin Eichmann.

Residents said they understand this but believe the law was written with the intention of exchanging undeveloped property, not entire neighborhoods.

"I've done a survey of our neighborhood, and we have 390 residents that are against this," said Scissortail resident Neil Clemmons during the public comment period. "This represents over half of the homes in the neighborhood."

Clemmons said many residents have shared concerns with him, including those who he said chose to leave Cave Springs for Rogers and don't want to return.

Common concerns shared at the meeting included fire safety coverage, school districting and an overall feeling that the process has been rushed.

Public officials have said the School District will remain the same because Evening Star is part of Bentonville Public School District.

Fire and emergency services coverage will stay the same as Rogers, Cave Springs, Bentonville and Centerton have a mutual aid agreement, Cave Springs Fire Chief Gary Jordan said. This means all four cities' firefighters will respond to a scene, he said.

Eichmann said there is a set timeline with this process. A public hearing must be held by each city before their City Councils can vote on the ordinances.

A public hearing must occur within 60 days of the ordinance's passage, he said.

Rogers will host its public hearing May 15, Eichmann said, and Cave Springs will hold its public hearing May 21.

The consensus among the Rogers residents Tuesday night was that no one chose to be part of the agreement, and Cave Springs residents agreed.

Josh Rakes said he lives on property that would be annexed into Rogers. He said he never wanted to be part of Rogers and chose to annex into Cave Springs to prevent that.

Shannon Stanton of Cave Springs echoed that sentiment.

She said she owns a large plot of land that would be annexed into Rogers. She said in typical annexation or deannexation agreements residents have consent and that's been taken away.

"I served to protect this country against foreign entities," said Stanton at Tuesday night's meeting. "I find myself standing here trying to protect it against the local government, and that's a real problem."

She said she understands the council does not have the power to change the ordinance but said it does have the power to vote against it. She said she invites all the council members to visit her property so they know what they're giving up.

Her other concerns included losing the grass runway that has been on her land since the '90s. She said if her property is annexed to Rogers, she will have to apply for a conditional use permit to keep the airstrip.

Rogers residents said they support Stanton in her discontent and that they feel more comfortable knowing Cave Springs residents are unhappy with the land swap too.

"Myself, as well as other citizens, will take any legal action necessary to stop this," said Joshua Wheeler, a Rogers resident.

Alec Ginsburg, a Scissortail resident, built the website stop-the-swap.com to encourage action against the land swap and raise money.

Ginsburg confirmed at Tuesday's meeting he runs the website and that money raised will go towards legal fees.

"Anything helps, we still need quite a bit," the website states. "We have received many $1,000 checks in support of this."

If the land swap is passed, residents have 30 days to file a lawsuit against its passage, Eichmann said.

Councilman Mike Middlecamp made a motion to repeal the land swap ordinance toward the end of the meeting, but Eichmann said it would have to be done with a separate ordinance.