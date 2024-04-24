Senate passes $95B foreign aid package

WASHINGTON -- The Senate has passed $95 billion in war aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden after months of delays and contentious debate over how involved the United States should be in foreign wars.

The bill passed the Senate on an overwhelming 79-18 vote late Tuesday after the House had approved the package Saturday. Biden, who worked with congressional leaders to win support, said in a statement immediately after passage that he will sign it Wednesday and start the process of sending weapons to Ukraine, which has been struggling to hold its front lines against Russia.

Both of Arkansas' Republican senators, John Boozman and Tom Cotton, voted for the legislation.

"(On Tuesday), a bipartisan majority in the Senate joined the House to answer history's call at this critical inflection point," Biden said.

The legislation would also send $26 billion in wartime assistance to Israel and humanitarian relief to citizens of Gaza, and $8 billion to counter Chinese threats in Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific. U.S. officials said about $1 billion of the aid could be on its way shortly, with the bulk following in coming weeks.

In an interview shortly before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said that if Congress hadn't passed the aid, "America would have paid a price economically, politically, militarily."

On the Senate floor, Schumer said it was sending a message.

"Our allies around the world have been watching Congress for the last six months and wondering the same thing: When it matters most, will America summon the strength to come together, overcome the centrifugal pull of partisanship and meet the magnitude of the moment?" he said. "(On Tuesday), under the watchful eye of history, the Senate answers this question with a thunderous and resounding 'yes.'"

Schumer and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made passage of the legislation a top priority, agreeing to tie the Ukraine and Israel aid to help ensure passage and arguing there could be dire consequences for the United States and many of its global allies if Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression is left unchecked. They worked with House Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, to overcome seemingly intractable Republican opposition to the Ukraine aid, in particular -- eventually winning large majorities in both chambers.

McConnell said in a separate interview before the vote that it "is one of the biggest days in the time that I've been here."

"At least on this episode, I think we turned the tables on the isolationists," McConnell said.

In the end, 31 Republicans voted for the aid package -- nine more than when the Senate passed a similar version in February, and a majority of the Senate GOP conference. The House approved the package in a series of four votes on Saturday, with the Ukraine portion passing 311-112.

CHEERS IN UKRAINE

The $61 billion for Ukraine comes as the war-torn country desperately needs new firepower and as Russian President Vladimir Putin has stepped up his attacks. Ukrainian soldiers have struggled as Russia has seized the momentum on the battlefield and gained significant territory.

Biden told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday the U.S. will send badly needed air defense weaponry as soon as the legislation is passed.

"The President has assured me that the package will be approved quickly and that it will be powerful, strengthening our air defense as well as long-range and artillery capabilities," Zelenskyy said in a post on X on Monday.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian officials cheered the impending passage of the bill.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, posted a photograph on social media of lawmakers holding American flags inside the chamber in Kyiv, in "gratitude to the United States and to every member of the House of Representatives who supported the Ukraine Aid Bill. We look forward to a similar decision from the Senate."

"The United States has been and remains a strategic partner that stands shoulder to shoulder with the Ukrainian people in our fight against the russian aggressor!" Stefanchuk added.

TIKTOK BAN

In an effort to gain more votes, Republicans in the House majority also added a bill to the foreign aid package that could ban the social media app TikTok in the U.S. if its Chinese owners do not sell their stake within a year. That legislation had wide bipartisan support in both chambers.

The TikTok bill was one of several tweaks Johnson made to the package the Senate passed in February as he tried to move the bill through the House despite significant opposition within his conference. Other additions include a stipulation that $9 billion of the economic assistance to Ukraine is in the form of "forgivable loans"; provisions that allow the U.S. to seize frozen Russian central bank assets to rebuild Ukraine; and bills to impose sanctions on Iran, Russia, China and criminal organizations that traffic fentanyl.

Those changes appears to have brought some of the nine additional Senate Republicans on board, bringing support to more than half of McConnell's conference.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, a longtime hawk who voted against the foreign aid package in February because it wasn't paired with legislation to stem migration at the border, was one of the Republicans who switched their votes. "If we don't help Ukraine now, this war will spread, and Americans who are not involved will be involved," Graham said.

The package has had broad congressional support since Biden first requested the money last summer. But congressional leaders had to navigate strong opposition from a growing number of conservatives who question U.S. involvement in foreign wars and argue that Congress should be focused instead on the surge of migration at the U.S.-Mexico border.

THE 'NO' VOTES

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, a Republican who is a close ally to Donald Trump, said that despite the strong showing of support for funding Ukraine's defense, opposition is growing among Republicans.

"The United States is spread too thin," Vance said. "And that argument I think, is winning the American people and it's slowly winning the Senate, but it's not going to happen overnight."

He was among 15 hard-right Republican senators who oppose aid to Ukraine who voted against the legislation.

Another, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., argued that Congress was "rushing to further bankroll the waging of a war that has zero chance of a positive outcome."

"Pouring more money into Ukraine's coffers will only prolong the conflict and lead to more loss of life," Tuberville said. "No one at the White House, Pentagon or State Department can articulate what victory looks like in this fight. They couldn't when we sent the first tranche of aid over two years ago. We should be working with Ukraine and Russia to negotiate an end to this madness."

The growing fault line in the GOP between those conservatives who are skeptical of the aid and the more traditional, "Reagan Republicans" who strongly support it may prove to be career-defining for the two top Republican leaders.

McConnell, who has made the Ukraine aid a top priority, said last month that he would step down from leadership after becoming increasingly distanced from many in his conference on the Ukraine aid and other issues. Johnson, who said he put the bills on the floor after praying for guidance, faces threats of an ouster after a majority of Republicans voted against the aid to Ukraine.

Johnson said after House passage that "we did our work here, and I think history will judge it well."

Opponents in the Senate, like the House, included three left-wing senators who are opposed to aiding Israel as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has bombarded Gaza and killed thousands of civilians. Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon, voted against the package.

They said they could not endorse sending more offensive weapons to Israel when the government's campaign in Gaza has killed tens of thousands of people and created a hunger crisis there.

"We are now in the absurd situation where Israel is using U.S. military assistance to block the delivery of U.S. humanitarian aid to Palestinians," Sanders said. "If that is not crazy, I don't know what is. But it is also a clear violation of U.S. law. Given that reality, we should not today even be having this debate. It is illegal to continue current military aid to Israel, let alone send another $9 billion with no strings attached."

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Clare Jalonick, Stephen Groves and Farnoush Amiri of The Associated Press; and by Catie Edmondson of The New York Times.

