Springdale earns 1-0 victory at Fayetteville in boys soccer

FAYETTEVILLE -- Fayetteville and Springdale played for more than 75 minutes without a goal, but Jonathan Calderon made sure the game did not end in a scoreless draw.

Calderon scored with 4:46 left in the match to give Springdale a 1-0 victory over Fayetteville in 6A-West Conference boys soccer play Tuesday night at Harmon Field. Erick Rodriguez earned the shutout in goal for Springdale.

Springdale improved 4-0-2 in the 6A-West, while Fayetteville dropped to 4-2. Fayetteville began the game tied with Rogers atop the league standings, while Springdale was a point behind the leaders.

"It's a huge win," Springdale Coach D.J. Beeler said. "We're trying to win a conference championship, and it's been a while for us. Fayetteville played fantastic. They're one of the better teams we've played this year."

Scoring opportunities were at a minimum in the second half after both teams had a few chances to score in the first half. Springdale had a free kick with 5:50 left in the game, but the ball was blocked by Springdale defenders.

Minutes later, Calderon scored to give Springdale the road win.

"[Calderon] has a lot of pace," Beeler said. "When the ball got over the top, he was able to beat the center-back to the ball and get the first touch. Then he had another touch to get it around the goalkeeper."

Springdale had the majority of the possessions with the ball in the first half, but it couldn't get anything past freshman goalkeeper Aidan McDermott. McDermott made a diving stop on a shot-on-goal with 12 minutes left, then went high to slap away another attempt with 8:15 minutes left in the first half.

Fayetteville had two opportunities to score midway through the first half, but Rodriguez stopped them both.

"This was two good teams playing each other," Fayetteville Coach Brent Crenshaw said. "It thought it would come down to something special or a mistake and it was a little bit of both. We had our chances, but they scored when it mattered most."

GIRLS

FAYETTEVILLE 6, SPRINGDALE 0

Regan McIntosh and Olivia Hapgood scored two goals each to lead Fayetteville in a rout over Springdale.

Fayetteville went on the attack from the outset and took a 1-0 lead when Kara Whitson scored with 33:17 left in the first half. McIntosh score on a penalty kick with 12:55 left to give Fayetteville a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Hapgood scored consecutive goals midway through the second half to increase the Fayetteville lead to 4-0 over Springdale. Her first goal came on a rebound shot after Janie Kramer's attempt was blocked by the Springdale goalie.