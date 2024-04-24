Transfer DT expected to visit Hogs later in the week

Arkansas is expected to host another transfer defensive tackle on Friday for an official visit.

He’s expected to leave Fayetteville on Saturday.

Texas Southern defensive tackle Elinus Noel III, 6-2, 330 pounds, received an offer from Arkansas last Thursday and has others from Baylor, Kansas State, Maryland, Arizona State and Temple.

He announced he was entering the NCAA transfer portal on April 16.

He recorded 52 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks as a junior in 10 games last year. He signed with Nichols State as a senior at John Curtis High School in New Orleans in 2021.

Noel had 18 tackles and 2 tackles for loss as a freshman for the Colonels in 2021. He recorded 35 tackles and 3 tackles for loss in 2022 before training to Texas Southern.