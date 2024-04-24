Two people injured in shooting in Galloway Park, Jacksonville police say

Two people were injured in a shooting on Tuesday in Jacksonville, police said.

Police responded to reports of shots fired with an injury at Galloway Park, located at 100 Galloway Circle, just before 7:30 p.m., according to a news release the department issued on Tuesday.

"Officers located two victims with gunshot wounds in the area. Both subjects were transported to a local hospital for their injuries," the news release stated.

The identities of the victim had not been released as of Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m., according to Lt. Steve Bouwknegt, a spokesperson for the Jacksonville Police Department.

Bouwknegt said that he did not have an update on the condition of the victims Wednesday morning.

A video obtained by the police showed a gold van leaving the area with heavy smoke coming from the vehicle.

"The suspects fired multiple rounds at the victims' vehicles before leaving the area," police said.

Jacksonville police are now searching for the gold van.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the van or the occupants contact the department by calling (501) 982-3191 or calling the after hours number at (501) 985-2802.