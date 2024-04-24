UA men to open SEC Championships

The No. 11 University of Arkansas men's golf team will tee off today as the sixth seed at the SEC Championships at St. Simons Island, Ga.

The Razorbacks will tee off on No. 10 on the Seaside Course (par 70, 7,005 yards) at Sea Island Golf Club with playing partners No. 7 Tennessee and No. 9 Alabama at 7:20 a.m. Central. No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 Vanderbilt and No. 5 Ole Miss are paired as the top group. Defending champion Florida is ranked No. 15 and the Gators will be paired with No. 22 Texas A&M and No. 23 Georgia.

The championships will consist of three rounds of stroke play, after which the medalist will be awarded and the top eight teams will be seeded for match play. The quarterfinals and semifinals will take place Saturday and the final is scheduled for a live broadcast on the SEC Network at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

The Razorbacks, who are 23-6 against the rest of the SEC field this season, are on pace to breaking the school scoring average of 282.85 strokes per round. Arkansas is seeking its third team title and its first since 2019.

Coach Brad McMakin, in his 18th season at the helm, will send out a lineup of senior Jacob Skov Olesen, senior John Driscoll, senior Christian Castillo, freshman Thomas Curry and junior Matthis Lefevre, with junior Manuel Lozada on hand as the alternate.

Olesen's current scoring average of 69.92 would break the single-season school recorfd held by Julian Perico (70.38 in 2019-20), while Driscoll's average of 70.58 is on pace to rank third.

The championships will be held at St. Simons Island for the 23rd consecutive year and at the Seaside Course for the 21st consecutive year.

Arkansas is 91-20-3 in nine tournaments this season, including wins at the Blessings Collegiate in Fayetteville last fall and the Palmas Del Mar Collegiate at Puerto Rico in February, and has eight top 4 finishes.