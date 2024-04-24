UNDER THE RADAR: Lonoke’s Matthew Boyles

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's prospect is Lonoke’s Matthew Boyles.

Class: 2025

Position: Lineman

Size: 6-3, 270 pounds

Interest: UA-Monticello, Lyon College

Lonoke coach Clay Bemberg:

“Hard worker, leader, very coachable. played on varsity since the ninth grade. He’ll play on the offensive and defensive line. His dad played at UAM and grandfather played at Arkansas Tech. Also he’s a really good student with a 3.8 grade point average. “