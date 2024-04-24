the Recruiting Guy

UNDER THE RADAR: Lonoke’s Matthew Boyles

Today at 2:00 a.m.

by Richard Davenport

2025 Lonoke OL-DL Matthew Boyles.
On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's prospect is Lonoke’s Matthew Boyles. 

Class: 2025 

Position: Lineman 

Size: 6-3, 270 pounds 

Interest: UA-Monticello, Lyon College 

Lonoke coach Clay Bemberg: 

“Hard worker, leader, very coachable. played on varsity since the ninth grade. He’ll  play on the offensive and defensive line. His dad played at UAM and grandfather played at Arkansas Tech. Also he’s a really good student with a 3.8 grade point average. “

