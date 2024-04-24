Walton Family Foundation: Grant to help Northwest Arkansas Community College develop master campus plan

BENTONVILLE -- The Walton Family Foundation will help the Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation find a firm to develop a campus master plan, according to a news release from the foundation on Tuesday.

The grant is for $230,000, according to Grant Hodges, the college's chief of staff and executive director of public relations.

The initiative is part of the Walton Family Foundation's Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence program, according to the news release. The college will work with stakeholders to consider future development and community needs in creating a master plan, according to the news release.

The project is an expansion of the design program, which was broadened to include land-use planning, Meredith Bergstrom, program officer at the Walton Family Foundation, said in the news release.

The Design Excellence Program was established in 2015 and promotes the highest design levels for public buildings and spaces in Benton and Washington counties, according to the release.

Northwest Arkansas Community College is the largest two-year college in the state.