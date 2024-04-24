When it rains …

It was Wehiwa Aloy's night Tuesday at Dickey-Stephens Park.

The shortstop went 4 for 4 with a career-high five RBI as the University of Arkansas defeated the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff 11-1 in seven innings Tuesday night in front of a crowd of 9,293 at the North Little Rock ballpark.

"It's nice playing in this environment," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said. "It's amazing [playing in front of] a lot of fans that can't get to Northwest Arkansas, at least very much, and kind of made it easy for them to get out here. They showed up, and they didn't care really how it went."

Aloy got the No. 2 Razorbacks (35-6) going in the first inning with a single to left field that scored Peyton Stovall and made it 1-0.

After UAPB (13-27) matched Arkansas' total with a JaKobi Jackson double to the right field corner, both teams were stifled on offense for the next two innings.

In the fifth inning, Aloy headed to the plate after Ty Wilsmeyer reached on a hit by pitch and Ben McLaughlin drew a four-pitch walk with two outs.

On an 0-2 count, the Razorbacks' No. 3 hitter sent a changeup over the right fielder's head and off the wall, scoring both runners and making it 3-1.

"The big swing was the double to right-center," Van Horn said. "Instead of being a tie game, we had a two-run lead."

With a lead in hand, Arkansas reliever Cooper Dossett went to work to earn his third win this season. He pitched the third, fourth and fifth innings, striking out four batters and allowing two hits to keep the Golden Lions at bay.

"His first two innings were really good," Van Horn said. "We kind of were experimenting there sending him out for the third, he hasn't thrown a lot and that might have been pushing him. But it was really good to see him pitch like he did; he's definitely in the mix for the weekend."

The Razorback pitchers -- Dossett, starter Ben Bybee, Christian Foutch and Parker Coil -- struck out 11 batters while allowing 1 run on 7 hits and no walks.

"Our pitchers did a good job, they got us back in the dugout," Van Horn said. "[They] threw a lot of strikes, turned a double play when we needed to."

Arkansas' offense finally began to click in the sixth inning, beginning with three walks and a throwing error by UAPB. The Razorbacks scored seven runs in the inning to go ahead 10-1 on three hits, including a check-swing by Aloy that fell into right field to score two.

"I was just trying to put the ball in play hard," Aloy said. "[They] found holes, and the ones that I put in play hit the ground."

After taking 2 of 3 games against South Carolina, Van Horn said he's hoping Tuesday's late offensive outburst will translate to Arkansas' upcoming weekend against Florida.

"The third game out at South Carolina, we definitely hit the ball better," Van Horn said. "Tonight didn't start out great up and down the lineup, but it finished really good the last couple innings. It seemed like everything we hit was hard except for the check-swing single that drove in two. Sometimes, when it starts to flow, it flows."