Wicks, Tauchman put Astros 10 games below .500

CHICAGO -- Mike Tauchman hit his first two homers of the season, and the Chicago Cubs took a five-run first-inning lead in a 7-2 win over Houston on Tuesday night that dropped the Astros 10 games under .500 for the first time since 2016.

Conway's Jordan Wicks (1-2) picked up his first win of the season after he allowed 2 runs and 5 hits in a season-high 6 innings with no walks and 4 strikeouts.

"It was frustrating for me," Wicks said of his first four starts. "I felt like I put a lot of stress on the bullpen. ... To go six [innings] tonight was awesome."

Cody Bellinger hit a two-run homer in the first off J.P. France (0-3) and Tauchman hit a three-run drive. Tauchman added a solo homer in the eighth against Seth Martinez and tied a career high of four RBI.

"I was just fortunate to put a couple of good swings on it," Tauchman said after a pair of opposite-field drives to left. "We're having fun right now and played good ball."

Bellinger left after the fifth inning with bruised right ribs. He appeared to get hurt running into the center-field wall after a ball in the fourth. X-rays showed no sign of fracture and is to be evaluated further Wednesday.

Houston has lost three straight and six of seven. At 7-17, the last-place Astros are 10 games under .500 for the first time since an 18-28 start in 2016.

"I sense guys are tired of the situation we're in. We've just got to get over the hump," first-year Astros Manager Joe Espada said. "The effort is there, but we've got to be better."

Chicago has won seven of 10.

France (0-3) gave up 5 runs, 5 hits and 4 walks in 5 innings.

"It's hard to recover when you're down five," Espada said. "He kept it close after that."

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 4, NATIONALS 1 Shohei Ohtani hit a 450-foot homer to the second deck in right field in his first visit to Nationals Park, and Los Angeles beat Washington. At 118.7 mph, it was also the hardest-hit home run for a Dodgers player in the Statcast era, which began in 2015.

PIRATES 2, BREWERS 1 Andrew McCutchen led off the bottom of the first with a home run for the second straight game, Bailey Falter took a shutout into the eighth inning and host Pittsburgh beat Milwaukee. McCutchen hit the first pitch of Tobias Myers' major league career down the left-field line for his 12th career leadoff homer.

REDS 8, PHILLIES 1 Elly De La Cruz hit a two-run home run, Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and host Cincinnati ended Philadelphia's seven-game win streak.

DIAMONDBACKS 14, CARDINALS 1 Pavin Smith hit a grand slam and drove in six runs to help visiting Arizona drub St. Louis.

ROCKIES 7, PADRES 4 Brendan Rodgers hit a grand slam in a five-run fourth inning as host Colorado defeated San Diego. Jalen Beeks (Prairie Grove, Arkansas Razorbacks) pitched three scoreless innings of relief to improve to 2-1.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ROYALS 3, BLUE JAYS 2 Bobby Witt Jr. delivered the go-ahead double in the fifth inning for host Kansas City after a costly error by Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and the Royals' bullpen shut down Toronto the rest of the way.

GUARDIANS 4, RED SOX 1 Tyler Freeman and Bryan Rocchio had RBI hits in the seventh inning and Jose Ramirez homered as host Cleveland beat Boston.

TIGERS 4, RAYS 2 Riley Greene went deep twice for his first multi-homer game, Mark Canha added a homer and visiting Detroit beat Tampa Bay.

YANKEES 4, ATHLETICS 3 Anthony Rizzo's two-run shot capped a four-run first inning, and the host New York Yankees held on to defeat Oakland.

MARINERS 4, RANGERS 0 Logan Gilbert allowed only two hits pitching into the seventh inning, Julio Rodriguez hit his first homer and visiting Seattle beat Texas, knocking the World Series champion Rangers out of first place for the first time this season.

TWINS 6, WHITE SOX 5 Alex Kirilloff hit a two-out, game-ending single after Byron Buxton led off the ninth inning with a tying homer, and Chicago fell to a major league-worst 3-20 with a loss to host Minnesota.