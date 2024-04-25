4 people killed in crashes near Hot Springs, Ozark

Four people were killed in two crashes on Arkansas roads Wednesday night and Thursday morning, preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police state.

Allison Gregston, 60, of Mountain Pine, was killed around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday when the 2014 Chevrolet Traverse she was driving east, close to 1177 Cederglade Road near Hot Springs, left the road, striking a culvert and overturning, according to a report.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Michael Wagley, 48, and Ethan Pelts, 30, both of Clarksville and Austin Lofland, 29, of Horatio, died around 6:28 a.m. Thursday after the 2018 GMC Terrain that Pelts was driving west on Interstate 40 near Ozark collided with a guard rail and then was struck on the passenger side by a westbound 2019 International truck, according to a report.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that it was raining and the road was wet at the time.