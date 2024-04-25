5-star Fland commits to Calipari and Arkansas basketball

Point guard Boogie Fland, a former Kentucky signee, has committed to Arkansas.

He requested and received a release from his national letter of intent after John Calipari left Kentucky to become the coach at Arkansas.

Fland, 6-2 and 175 pounds, of White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac arrived in Fayetteville on Wednesday for an official visit.

He is rated a 4-star prospect by On3.com and 247Sports, and a 5-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals.

A McDonald’s All-American, Fland was named the New York MaxPreps High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year as a senior.

Fland averaged 19.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 46% from the field, 36% from beyond three-point line and 83% from the free-throw line.

He was a member of the 2022 USA Basketball U17 National Team that won a gold medal in Spain. He was one of three prospects committed, signed or who played at Kentucky on the USA roster.

Former Kentucky guard DJ Wagner and former Kentucky commitment and current Arkansas pledge Karter Knox also were members of the team.

Fland is the third commitment for Calipari and Arkansas. In addition to Knox, former Kentucky freshman big man Zvonimir Ivisic previously pledged to Calipari.