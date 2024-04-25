Age of civility

I was 17 years old, dressed in creased navy blue slacks, a white shirt, a navy-blue necktie. In the most exclusive area of the United States Senate, off-limits to anyone except senators and pages, I completed an exam demonstrating my knowledge of all the current senators. I passed, and was escorted to the Democratic Cloakroom, which was, at the time, cluttered with sound-proof telephone booths. Sen. Ted Kennedy was seated in one of them. He waved at me. This was before cell phones.

That moment began an unprecedented apprenticeship in American government, a gateway to federalism and history. Seated in the Senate beneath the parliamentarian every day was a master class in political rhetoric, persuasion, and deal-making.

I was a United States Senate page for David Pryor of Arkansas.

Washington, D.C., in the summer of 1995, brought to life the Republican Revolution. In June, President Clinton's nominee for surgeon general, Henry Foster, failed before the Senate because cultural crusaders like then-Sen. Rick Santorum from Pennsylvania who rode the GOP wave to the Senate used his standing on the floor to demonstrate how an abortion was performed.

I was seated in the well of the Senate when, after Santorum performed his stunt, Kennedy appeared. Per my duties, I brought him his lectern, a glass of water, and walked back to my seat. Soon after, Kennedy thundered away in rebuttal. I then understood why the press proclaimed him the "Lion of the Senate."

Because of Senator Pryor, I stood in the same chamber as some of my legislative heroes: Daniel Webster, Hattie Caraway, Claiborne Pell, and Daniel Patrick Moynihan. Senator Pryor, or as his endless and admiring consortium of life-long staffers-turned-friends referred to him, DP, introduced me to both Pell and Moynihan, his colleagues at the time, both of whom respected Pryor deeply.

I was wonderstruck.

Senator Pell had made it possible for millions of low-income students to attend college through his Pell Grants initiative, a cornerstone of the federal student aid system, and authored legislation that created the National Endowment of the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Senator Moynihan had orchestrated a plan to combat poverty and, consciously clad in a bowtie, assailed the inequality that pervaded America.

One afternoon, when the Senate floor was quiet, Pryor entered with his colleague, the late Paul Wellstone. Pryor and Wellstone had been in a meeting, and, in Pryor fashion, the topic of Arkansas had come up. Wellstone did not realize Pryor had a page in the Senate and wanted to say hello. We met at Pryor's desk.

Wellstone said something I will never forget, "Blake, there is no finer person in the Senate than David Pryor."

Pryor's extraordinary life as a newspaperman, state legislator, attorney, congressman, governor, and senator are matched only by his enduring contribution to Arkansas through his family, legislative achievements, former staff, and the extraordinary Pryor Center for Oral and Visual History at the University of Arkansas.

The Pryor Center acquired the video archives of KATV, the only visual history of our state remaining from media consolidation. Thanks to Senator Pryor's vision, the ongoing work of the exceptional staff at the Pryor Center and the support of the University of Arkansas and the Tyson family, that history will be preserved for generations to come.

As the great Arkansawyer Maya Angelou observed, "If you're going to live, leave a legacy. Make a mark on the world that can't be erased."

That same summer I interned in Pryor's office, his staff was composed of energetic people living rich cultural and social lives in Washington, D.C., a place much different than Little Rock, working the levers of government, advancing policy, and tending to the everyday needs of Arkansawyers. They were making a difference concurrent with Senator Pryor's mantra: "Arkansas Comes First"

When Pryor later became the founding dean of the University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service, he inaugurated a bipartisan speaker series that metamorphosed into one of the finest in the country. The first guest speaker he invited was his longtime friend, Republican Sen. Bob Dole. When Dole was announced as the opening speaker, memories of my page days rushed in. During that time in Washington, I had good friends serving as pages for Republican senators Thad Cochran of Mississippi and Richard Lugar of Indiana. Pryor was as thoughtful to them as he was to me.

The summer that followed the 1994 midterms marked the end of a consequential time of civility in politics, decades, in fact, personified by public servants from both parties whose thoughtful approach to governing mirrored Senator Pryor. If I could turn back time, I would provide everyone, Democrats and Republicans alike, with a window into those halcyon days of civility, decency, fairness, and compromise.

American politics, like Arkansas politics, was good in the years that embraced those principles. It was good in many ways because of David Pryor.

For a young man whose theater was politics, he gave me a front-row seat. It has encouraged a lifetime of learning for which I am eternally grateful.

Blake Rutherford teaches U.S. government and economics in Bentonville. In the summer of 1995, he served as a U.S. Senate page and intern for then-Sen. David Pryor. He can be reached at Rutherford.Blake@gmail.com.