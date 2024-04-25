The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 24, 2024

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CR-23-638. Devonte Washington v. State of Arkansas, from St. Francis County Circuit Court. Remanded to settle the record. Gladwin and Thyer, JJ., agree.

CV-23-240. Christine Marie Zihala v. Bradley Thomas Staley, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Second Division. Affirmed. Virden and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-22-188. (In the Matter of the Estate of Eunice Faye Smith, Deceased) Lloyd Smith and Derrell Smith v. Martin Smith and Alwin Smith, from Little River Circuit Court. Affirmed on direct appeal; affirmed on cross-appeal. Gladwin and Klappenbach, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-22-608. Maly Farms, Inc., and Maly Lodging, LLC v. Reynolds Excavating, Inc., from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Dismissed. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree.

CV-22-756. Westlake Services, LLC v. Amber England, on Behalf of Herself and All Others Similarly Situated, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Twelfth Division. Reversed and remanded. Harrison, C.J., agrees. Thyer, J., concurs.

CV-23-730. Rayesha Boykins v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Children, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Eighth Division. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MARK KLAPPENBACH

CR-23-573. John Damron v. State of Arkansas, from Baxter County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE CINDY GRACE THYER

CV-23-846. Ildifonso Garza and Shana Hembrey v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Jackson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Abramson and Murphy, JJ., agree.