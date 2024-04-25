Arkansas Democrat-Gazette NFL mock draft

1. Chicago Bears (FROM Carolina Panthers)

QB Caleb Williams, Southern Cal

COMMENT The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is the clear-cut favorite to be picked first overall. Bears fans are hoping Williams is the long-term answer at quarterback.

2. Washington Commanders

QB Jayden Daniels, LSU

COMMENT The Redskins/Football Team/Commanders have had 27 different starting quarterbacks since 2000. Is Daniels finally the answer for the once-proud franchise?

3. New England Patriots

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina

COMMENT Tom Brady has been a hard act to follow in New England. Can Maye give the Patriots a boost at the sport's most important position?

4. Arizona Cardinals

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

COMMENT The run of quarterbacks is over. Arizona quickly turns in their draft card to select one of college football's top playmakers.

5. Los Angeles Chargers

OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame

COMMENT It's appropriate that a franchise coached by Jim Harbaugh is the draft's biggest wild card. The Chargers can go in several directions, but they'll get some protection for Justin Herbert.

6. New York Giants

WR Malik Nabers, LSU

COMMENT Let's face it, the Giants were a boring football team offensively in 2023. One way New York can get more exciting is to add one of the draft's most electric players.

7. Tennessee Titans

OT JC Latham, Alabama

COMMENT Protect Will Levis. That's a must for new Coach Brian Callahan, whose father and offensive line coach Bill Callahan will appreciate the All-SEC tackle from day one.

8. Atlanta Falcons

DT Byron Murphy II,Texas

COMMENT New Coach Raheem Morris, a former defensive coordinator with the Rams, knows how important a good pass rush is. Murphy will help fill the Falcons' pass-rushing void.

9. Chicago Bears

WR Rome Odunze, Washington

COMMENT The Bears give Caleb Williams an explosive weapon with the former Husky. Odunze made big play after big play for the Pac-12 champions in 2023.

10. New York Jets

TE Brock Bowers, Georgia

COMMENT It's simple for the Jets: Making Aaron Rodgers' life easier in 2024. Selecting the two-time Mackey Award winner will do that.

11. Minnesota Vikings

QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

COMMENT After the departure of Kirk Cousins in free agency, the Vikings turn to the former Michigan signal-caller. McCarthy went 27-1 as a starter for the Wolverines and won a national championship.

12. Denver Broncos

EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama

COMMENT In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, you have to bring the quarterback down. Denver understands the mission and lands Turner.

13. Las Vegas Raiders

QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington

COMMENT The late Al Davis would love to see the Heisman Trophy finalist in action for his beloved Raiders. Penix can start Week 1 for Antonio Pierce if he stays healthy.

14. New Orleans Saints

OL Troy Fautanu, Washington

COMMENT New Orleans has to get better up front. Fautanu's presence on the offensive line will make the fans of the Who Dat Nation happy.

15. Indianapolis Colts

CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama

COMMENT The Colts improve their secondary with Arnold, who played in a lot of big games for the Crimson Tide. But this could be a spot where Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard could move out of.

16. Seattle Seahawks

DT Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton, Illinois

COMMENT Getting tougher on the defensive line is paramount for new Coach Mike Macdonald. Newton gives the Seahawks a disruptive force as they look to overtake the 49ers in the NFC West.

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo

COMMENT Mitchell becomes the first Group of 5 player off the board in this draft. The first-team all-Mid-American Conference star has the length and athleticism to compete from the get-go.

18. Cincinnati Bengals

OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State

COMMENT The former Beaver will still wear orange and black, but as a professional player. He'll provide solid protection for Joe Burrow, who is coming off a right wrist injury.

19. Los Angeles Rams

EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA

COMMENT The Rams have a first-round pick for the first time since 2016. They'll select a local product with Latu, who was one of the Pac-12's best defensive players.

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

OT Amarius Mims, Georgia

COMMENT New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will appreciate the selection of Mims. The former Bulldog gives the Steelers physicality up front.

21. Miami Dolphins

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State

COMMENT The former Nittany Lion could play inside to start his career. Fashanu is a top-15 talent, but drops here, to the delight of the Dolphins.

22. Philadelphia Eagles

CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson

COMMENT The Eagles secondary gets some help here with the former Tiger. Wiggins can become one of the top cover corners in the NFL if he stays healthy.

23. Minnesota Vikings (FROM Cleveland Browns)

CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa

COMMENT DeJean is one of the toughest defensive players in the draft. The former Hawkeye recorded 7 interceptions over his final 23 games.

24. Dallas Cowboys

OL Graham Barton, Duke

COMMENT Barton becomes an immediate starter for the Cowboys. It's not the flashiest pick, but it's the necessary pick as Dallas' top draft priority is the offensive line.

25. Green Bay Packers

OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma

COMMENT Green Bay is in a position to make a move out of this spot. If they stay at No. 25, the Packers pick up the former Sooner.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

COMMENT Verse could be selected in the top 20. But with teams ahead of the Buccaneers having other ideas, the former Seminole stays in the Sunshine State.

27. Arizona Cardinals (FROM Houston Texans)

EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State

COMMENT Robinson was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. Second-year Coach Jonathan Gannon will love the former Nittany Lion's high motor.

28. Buffalo Bills

WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas

COMMENT With the trade of Stefon Diggs to Houston, Buffalo needs to replenish its wide receiving corps. Mitchell steps in and becomes one of Josh Allen's main targets early.

29. Detroit Lions

CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

COMMENT Oh yeah! Dan Campbell will run through a wall to go grab the former Crimson Tide star.

30. Baltimore Ravens

DL Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan

COMMENT The Ravens know defense. Kneeland may have played at a smaller school, but NFL scouts, especially those in Baltimore, are aware about him.

31. San Francisco 49ers

OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona

COMMENT Adding more protection for Brock Purdy is never a bad thing. Morgan was part of Jedd Fisch's rebuild at Arizona and made himself into one of the Pac-12's best offensive linemen.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia

COMMENT McConkey is the best route-runner in this draft. Imagine him with future Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.