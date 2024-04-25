Arkansas Democrat-Gazette NFL mock draft

1. Chicago Bears (FROM Carolina Panthers)
QB Caleb Williams, Southern Cal
COMMENT The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is the clear-cut favorite to be picked first overall. Bears fans are hoping Williams is the long-term answer at quarterback.
2. Washington Commanders
QB Jayden Daniels, LSU
COMMENT The Redskins/Football Team/Commanders have had 27 different starting quarterbacks since 2000. Is Daniels finally the answer for the once-proud franchise?
3. New England Patriots
QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
COMMENT Tom Brady has been a hard act to follow in New England. Can Maye give the Patriots a boost at the sport's most important position?
4. Arizona Cardinals
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State
COMMENT The run of quarterbacks is over. Arizona quickly turns in their draft card to select one of college football's top playmakers.
5. Los Angeles Chargers
OT Joe Alt, Notre Dame
COMMENT It's appropriate that a franchise coached by Jim Harbaugh is the draft's biggest wild card. The Chargers can go in several directions, but they'll get some protection for Justin Herbert.
6. New York Giants
WR Malik Nabers, LSU
COMMENT Let's face it, the Giants were a boring football team offensively in 2023. One way New York can get more exciting is to add one of the draft's most electric players.
7. Tennessee Titans
OT JC Latham, Alabama
COMMENT Protect Will Levis. That's a must for new Coach Brian Callahan, whose father and offensive line coach Bill Callahan will appreciate the All-SEC tackle from day one.
8. Atlanta Falcons
DT Byron Murphy II,Texas
COMMENT New Coach Raheem Morris, a former defensive coordinator with the Rams, knows how important a good pass rush is. Murphy will help fill the Falcons' pass-rushing void.
9. Chicago Bears
WR Rome Odunze, Washington
COMMENT The Bears give Caleb Williams an explosive weapon with the former Husky. Odunze made big play after big play for the Pac-12 champions in 2023.
10. New York Jets
TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
COMMENT It's simple for the Jets: Making Aaron Rodgers' life easier in 2024. Selecting the two-time Mackey Award winner will do that.
11. Minnesota Vikings
QB J.J. McCarthy, Michigan
COMMENT After the departure of Kirk Cousins in free agency, the Vikings turn to the former Michigan signal-caller. McCarthy went 27-1 as a starter for the Wolverines and won a national championship.
12. Denver Broncos
EDGE Dallas Turner, Alabama
COMMENT In a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert, you have to bring the quarterback down. Denver understands the mission and lands Turner.
13. Las Vegas Raiders
QB Michael Penix Jr., Washington
COMMENT The late Al Davis would love to see the Heisman Trophy finalist in action for his beloved Raiders. Penix can start Week 1 for Antonio Pierce if he stays healthy.
14. New Orleans Saints
OL Troy Fautanu, Washington
COMMENT New Orleans has to get better up front. Fautanu's presence on the offensive line will make the fans of the Who Dat Nation happy.
15. Indianapolis Colts
CB Terrion Arnold, Alabama
COMMENT The Colts improve their secondary with Arnold, who played in a lot of big games for the Crimson Tide. But this could be a spot where Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard could move out of.
16. Seattle Seahawks
DT Jer'Zhan "Johnny" Newton, Illinois
COMMENT Getting tougher on the defensive line is paramount for new Coach Mike Macdonald. Newton gives the Seahawks a disruptive force as they look to overtake the 49ers in the NFC West.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars
CB Quinyon Mitchell, Toledo
COMMENT Mitchell becomes the first Group of 5 player off the board in this draft. The first-team all-Mid-American Conference star has the length and athleticism to compete from the get-go.
18. Cincinnati Bengals
OT Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State
COMMENT The former Beaver will still wear orange and black, but as a professional player. He'll provide solid protection for Joe Burrow, who is coming off a right wrist injury.
19. Los Angeles Rams
EDGE Laiatu Latu, UCLA
COMMENT The Rams have a first-round pick for the first time since 2016. They'll select a local product with Latu, who was one of the Pac-12's best defensive players.
20. Pittsburgh Steelers
OT Amarius Mims, Georgia
COMMENT New offensive coordinator Arthur Smith will appreciate the selection of Mims. The former Bulldog gives the Steelers physicality up front.
21. Miami Dolphins
OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Penn State
COMMENT The former Nittany Lion could play inside to start his career. Fashanu is a top-15 talent, but drops here, to the delight of the Dolphins.
22. Philadelphia Eagles
CB Nate Wiggins, Clemson
COMMENT The Eagles secondary gets some help here with the former Tiger. Wiggins can become one of the top cover corners in the NFL if he stays healthy.
23. Minnesota Vikings (FROM Cleveland Browns)
CB Cooper DeJean, Iowa
COMMENT DeJean is one of the toughest defensive players in the draft. The former Hawkeye recorded 7 interceptions over his final 23 games.
24. Dallas Cowboys
OL Graham Barton, Duke
COMMENT Barton becomes an immediate starter for the Cowboys. It's not the flashiest pick, but it's the necessary pick as Dallas' top draft priority is the offensive line.
25. Green Bay Packers
OT Tyler Guyton, Oklahoma
COMMENT Green Bay is in a position to make a move out of this spot. If they stay at No. 25, the Packers pick up the former Sooner.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
COMMENT Verse could be selected in the top 20. But with teams ahead of the Buccaneers having other ideas, the former Seminole stays in the Sunshine State.
27. Arizona Cardinals (FROM Houston Texans)
EDGE Chop Robinson, Penn State
COMMENT Robinson was a first-team All-Big Ten selection. Second-year Coach Jonathan Gannon will love the former Nittany Lion's high motor.
28. Buffalo Bills
WR Adonai Mitchell, Texas
COMMENT With the trade of Stefon Diggs to Houston, Buffalo needs to replenish its wide receiving corps. Mitchell steps in and becomes one of Josh Allen's main targets early.
29. Detroit Lions
CB Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
COMMENT Oh yeah! Dan Campbell will run through a wall to go grab the former Crimson Tide star.
30. Baltimore Ravens
DL Marshawn Kneeland, Western Michigan
COMMENT The Ravens know defense. Kneeland may have played at a smaller school, but NFL scouts, especially those in Baltimore, are aware about him.
31. San Francisco 49ers
OT Jordan Morgan, Arizona
COMMENT Adding more protection for Brock Purdy is never a bad thing. Morgan was part of Jedd Fisch's rebuild at Arizona and made himself into one of the Pac-12's best offensive linemen.
32. Kansas City Chiefs
WR Ladd McConkey, Georgia
COMMENT McConkey is the best route-runner in this draft. Imagine him with future Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.