Arkansas football adds Alabama DB to commitment list

Today at 4:27 p.m.

by Richard Davenport

’25 safety Taijah Overton and his parents during his March visit to Arkansas.
Arkansas football received its fifth verbal commitment for the 2025 class from safety Taijh Overton on Thursday. 

Overton, 6-2 and 180 pounds, of Mobile (Ala.) Williamson had scholarship offers from Florida State, Missouri, Ole Miss, Central Florida and others before choosing the Razorbacks. 

He visited Fayetteville on March 9 and plans to make an official visit June 21-23. 

Overton had 116 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 19 pass breakups, 3 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 1 recovered fumble as a junior. He had 118 tackles, 3 interceptions, 19 pass breakups, 2 recovered fumbles and 2 forced fumbles as a sophomore. 

Rivals and 247Sports rate Overton a 3-star prospect. On3.com and ESPN have yet to rate him.

He was recruited by special teams coordinator Scott Fountain, who recruits his home state of Alabama, and co-defensive coordinator Marcus Woodson. 

Overton is the first defensive back in Arkansas’ 2025 class. 

