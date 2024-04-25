Arkansas Senate confirms 56 of Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ appointees to state boards, commissions

The Arkansas Senate voted Thursday to confirm 56 of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' appointees to state boards and commissions, including appointees to the board of trustees for the University of Arkansas and Southern Arkansas University as well as to the Arkansas Economic Development Council.

The Senate's action in this year's fiscal session came after the Senate Rules, Resolutions and Memorials Committee recommended on Wednesday that the Senate confirm the 56 appointees made by the Republican governor from February-April.

The confirmed appointees included Scott Ford of Little Rock to the board of trustees for the University of Arkansas System and Gary Sewell of El Dorado to the board of trustees of Southern Arkansas University.

Ford is an entrepreneur and longtime business leader in the state and replaced attorney Morril Harriman, who is a former state senator and chief of staff to Gov. Mike Beebe, on the UA System board of trustees. Ford's term expires March 1, 2034.

Sewell replaced Erica Woods on the board of trustees of SAU, and his term expires Jan. 14, 2029.

The governor's appointees confirmed Thursday also included the reappointments of Chris Gosnell of Magnolia and Vance Lawson of Wynne to the Arkansas Economic Development Council, and the appointments of Gary Newton of Little Rock to the Arkansas Educational Television Commission and Tom Lundstrom of Elm Springs to the state's Environmental, Social and Governance Oversight Committee.

Gosnell and Lawson's terms on the council each expire Jan. 14, 2028. Newton fills a vacant position on the commission. His term expires March 23, 2030.

Lundstrum serves on the ESG Oversight Committee at the pleasure of the governor. He is the husband of state Rep. Robin Lundstrum, R-Elm Springs.

The appointees confirmed Thursday also include the reappointment of Bobbi Shepherd of El Dorado to the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council and the appointments of Brett Crowson of Jonesboro and Robin Clegg of Fort Smith to the War Memorial Stadium Commission.

Shepherd's term expires July 1, 2025. She is the mother of House Speaker Matthew Shepherd, R-El Dorado.

Clegg replaced Ken Griffin, and her term expires Jan. 14, 2031. Crowson replaced Shane Broadway, and his term expires Jan. 14, 2031.

During the past two decades the Senate has rarely declined to confirm a governor's appointees until early last year when the Senate and the Senate Rules Committee rejected more than 30 of former Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson's appointees.

During last year's regular session, the Legislature enacted Act 794 of 2023 to require the Senate president pro tempore to call for a meeting of the Senate at least once every three months between legislative sessions to consider recommendations from the Senate Rules Committee regarding confirmation of gubernatorial appointments.

Prior to Act 794 of 2023, the Senate could only consider confirming gubernatorial appointees during a regular, fiscal or special session.

Act 794 of 2023 is one of two bills from the regular session the Republican governor allowed to become law without her signature, according to records in the secretary of state's office.