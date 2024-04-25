Arvest Ballpark improvements get high marks as team and Springdale officials tour new field and clubhouse

SPRINGDALE -- Improvements aimed at keeping Arvest Ballpark at or above the standards for minor league baseball parks are essentially complete and receiving positive reactions, Springdale's Public Facilities Board was told Wednesday.
Justin
Springdale officials praise work and cost efficiency after tour
Today at 2:57 a.m.
Justin