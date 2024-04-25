Cardinals 7, Travelers 6

The Arkansas Travelers fell to the Springfield Cardinals despite a ninth-inning rally Wednesday at Hammons Field in Springfield, Mo.

The Travelers scored first when Tyler Locklear's double to right field drove in Harry Ford in the first inning.

Springfield scored two runs in the bottom of the first after a Ford throwing error and a Matt Lloyd single.

Arkansas made it 4-2 in the fourth inning thanks to RBI hits from Robbie Tenerowicz, Ben Ramirez and Cole Young.

The lead traded hands once again in the sixth inning when Springfield scored three runs to go ahead 5-4.

After the Travs tied the game at 5-5 in the eighth on an RBI single by Tenerowicz, the Cardinals took a 7-5 lead in Noah Mendlinger's two-run double.

In the Travs' ninth, Young walked, Spencer Packard singled and Locklear reached on catcher interference to load the bases. With two outs, Hogan Windish singled to right field, scoring in Young. But Kaden Polcovich -- who had entered as a pinch runner for Packard -- was thrown out at the plate by Springfield right fielder Chris Rotondo to end the game.