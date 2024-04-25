Cards escape 1st-inning jam, win series vs. Diamondbacks

ST. LOUIS -- Lars Nootbaar drove in two runs and Kyle Gibson pitched six effective innings, lifting the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks in the finale of three-game series on Wednesday.

It was the first win in a series finale this season for the Cardinals, who bounced back from a 14-1 loss Tuesday night.

"It was just a bad game yesterday as far as the final score," St. Louis Manager Oliver Marmol said. "They showed up today ready to go. We take it one game at a time."

In his 299th start, Gibson (2-2) allowed one run and five hits. Gibson struck out six and walked two. It was his fifth consecutive start of six innings or more.

"We came in with a good attitude and kind of flushed last night away," Gibson said. "We were facing a good pitcher over there. I know it's cliche, but you can't let one loss turn into two."

Three relievers finished up for St. Louis.

Former Cardinal Jordan Montgomery (1-1) went seven innings in his second start for Arizona since signing a one-year, $25 million deal as this season began. He allowed 3 runs, 2 earned, and 6 hits and struck out 4 in his first career start against St. Louis.

"I got my pitches and I got seven innings and other than losing, there's some positives, but we lost so it stinks," said Montgomery, who spent the bulk of last season with the Cardinals before he was traded to the Texas Rangers.

The Cardinals took a 2-1 lead in the sixth inning against the defending National League champions. With one out, Brendan Donovan singled and Willson Contreras doubled. Nolan Arenado's single scored Donovan. Contreras scored on a wild pitch before Montgomery retired the next two hitters.

"Monty [Montgomery] is a really tough pitcher," Arenado said. "We were fortunate to get some runs and get a win. We love Monty. He's a good dude and we miss him."

Arenado has reached base safely in 23 consecutive games since March 30, tying the injured Christian Yelich for the longest active on-base streak this season.

St. Louis added a run in the seventh for a 3-1 lead. Masyn Winn reached on a one-out throwing error and scored on Nolan Gorman's RBI single to left field.

Nootbaar's bases-loaded double in the eighth gave the Cardinals a 5-1 lead.

Arizona loaded the bases with no outs in the first inning, but Gibson gave up just a run on Christian Walker's sacrifice fly. Gibson got out of the inning by getting Eugenio Suarez to hit into an inning-ending double play.

"I always know I'm one pitch away," Gibson said. "It's figuring out what that pitch is and let the defense work."

The escape was huge for the Cardinals.

"That first inning really set the tone," Marmol said.

Arizona Manager Torey Lovullo agreed.

"I think they felt like they got away with something in the first, we walked away with one run," Lovullo said.

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado hits an RBI single during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in St. Louis.



St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras reacts after hitting a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in St. Louis.



St. Louis Cardinals' Masyn Winn is congratulated by teammates after scoring a run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in St. Louis.


