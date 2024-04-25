Demolition work nearly complete inside Central Arkansas Library System’s Main Library





Crews are almost done with demolition work inside the Central Arkansas Library System's Main Library, library system board members were told Thursday.

The five-story branch at 100 S. Rock St. in Little Rock closed its doors to patrons in September ahead of the overhaul and is expected to remain closed well into 2025.

The project is being funded through a capital-improvement bond refinancing and millage extension that voters in Little Rock approved in 2022. The referendum lowered the library system's capital-improvement millage in the city from 1.8 mills to 1.3 mills.

Thursday's board meeting was held at the newly reopened Sue Cowan Williams Library in Little Rock, where renovations also took place as a result of the successful 2022 referendum.

Board members were shown photos of the interior demolition work in progress at the Main Library.

The Main Library overhaul is anticipated to cost approximately $30 million. A fundraising campaign is expected to help defray some of the cost of the renovations.

A capital campaign committee is being co-chaired by Rush Harding and Lisa Ferrell, according to a written report prepared by Central Arkansas Library System Executive Director Nate Coulter for Thursday's meeting. The committee "has started taking meetings with donors and circulating the list of naming opportunities," Coulter wrote.

The library system's new bookmobile -- another purchase associated with the 2022 referendum -- is expected to arrive in mid-June, Coulter wrote. (His report referred to the vehicle as the "CALS Cruiser.")

The library system has advertised for a new bookmobile manager position, according to Coulter. An employee "is researching safety procedures and best practices from other libraries and looking for locations where we might be planning trips," he wrote.

The library system's deferred maintenance budget will fund several projects this year, Coulter wrote. A heating, ventilation and air conditioning system replacement at the Max Milam Library is nearly complete, he wrote. Later this year, the heat pumps at the Sidney S. McMath Library as well as the Dee Brown Library's roof will be replaced.

The Maumelle Library's roof is being replaced using insurance proceeds tied to recent hail damage, Coulter wrote.

Additionally, officials are exploring the idea of creating a call center inside the Main Library, Coulter wrote. The concept was discussed during Thursday's meeting in response to a question from board member David Finkbeiner.

A central call center would help branches avoid having the flow of business interrupted by incoming calls, Coulter said.

After officials began discussing the idea months ago, there was some resistance among branch employees who liked the regular phone contact with patrons, he said. Coulter added that they were not trying to cut them off but rather improve the customer service experience.

In his report, Coulter wrote, "The architects for Main have worked with us to design a space for housing the center. We are trying to decide how much it will cost to staff it properly with librarians who can answer calls from patrons coming in about programs and activities anywhere across the system."



