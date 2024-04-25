Drainage work proposed for Perry County highway would affect access to Toad Suck Park for 3 weeks

The Arkansas Department of Transportation has scheduled a meeting next week to present proposed changes to Arkansas 60 west of the Arkansas River in Bigelow.

The Perry County project would affect part of Toad Suck Park.

The session on the overall project, scheduled from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, will be held at Second Baptist Church in Conway in the student center, which is behind the main church. The address is 2600 Dave Ward Drive.

Under the proposal, work crews would raise the grade of Arkansas 60 and construct a drainage relief structure along the highway. The goal is to minimize effects from flooding.

A draft section is available for review under Section 4(f), which contains a detailed assessment of the potential effect on Toad Suck Park.

Section 4(f) is part of a federal law to protect public parks, recreation areas, wildlife/waterfowl refuges and important historic sites from being "harmfully affected by transportation projects."

Toad Suck Park, owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as a public campground, accommodates both tent and RV camping. The park also has day-use picnic shelters and access to the Arkansas River via a concrete boat ramp. The Toad Suck Lock and Dam Bridge passes over the park and a park road that provides access to the north section of the park.

To raise the grade of the roadway, two sections of the Toad Suck Lock and Dam Bridge over Toad Suck Park would be raised to match the new approach elevation of Arkansas 60. Less than 0.1 of an acre of Toad Suck Park's 49.5 acres will be acquired as highway right of way, the transportation department said in its proposal.

The work would take about three weeks. Vehicle access on the bridge would be restricted. Travelers coming to the park from the east side of the Arkansas River would have to go on a detour to one of the two closest river crossings -- either in Morrilton via Arkansas 9 about 27 miles away or in North Little Rock via Interstate 40 about 28 miles from Toad Suck Lock and Dam bridge.

The park has 48 campsites with electricity, potable water, an RV dump station, five picnic shelters and a boat ramp accessing the Arkansas River.

It's a Class A park, the highest rated category for Army Corps of Engineers parks. Boating access is allowed during the off-season. A portion of the park north of the Toad Suck Lock and Dam bridge is closed from November to February.

Protections must be made because Toad Suck Park is publicly accessible and managed and is a significant recreational resource, the agency said.

"Due to the location of Toad Suck Lock and Dam Bridge over Toad Suck Park, there was no alternative to avoid the property impacts to Toad Suck Park," the transportation department stated in its project proposal.

The effect on park access can be avoided by requiring all work that would cut off access to the north portion of Toad Suck Park to occur during the park's off-season, the agency said. The construction contractor will be required to perform all bridge work requiring closures, estimated to take up to three weeks, between November and February, when the north portion of the park is already closed, the transportation department said.

The state agency concluded that its evaluation of the proposed project would not harm protected features or activities that make the park important for recreation under Section 4(f), thus qualifying for a "de minimis" finding for the effect on Toad Suck Park in Perry County. The Army Corps of Engineers concurs, the agency said.

Measures to reduce harm to the park include:

The connection of Arkansas 60 and Park Road, which approaches the park from the south, will be relocated because of the highway elevation increase. The new access road is being designed to accommodate the turning radius of RVs accessing the campground.

Construction timing, bridge closures, and construction staging areas will be coordinated with the Army Corps of Engineers so that the closures do not occur during park events and so that the public can be informed about the closure and official detour routes.

The paved roads within Toad Suck Park will be repaved after construction to ensure that there is no damage remaining as a result of the use of the roads by heavy construction vehicles.

The public may view meeting materials and provide written comments online.

Comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. May 15.

People may submit online comment forms to the Arkansas Department of Transportation or print the form and mail it to Environmental Division, Arkansas Department of Transportation, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, Ark. 72209.

Those without internet access can contact Ruby Jordan-Johnson at (501) 569-2379 or email ruby.jordan.johnson@ardot.gov about the proposed project.

A Spanish translation of the website is available.