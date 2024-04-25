Eight people arrested in connection with various charges in Northwest Arkansas

ARRESTS

Benton County

Andrew Strimple, 30, of 1005 S. C St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Strimple was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Jase Burbank, 58, of 433 S. Eastern St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery and theft of property. Burbank was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Michael Maynard, 30, homeless of Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft by receiving. Maynard was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Conny Aguirre, 42, of 1141 Brigada Blvd. in Prairie Grove, was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery and theft of property. Aguirre was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Raquel Vasquez-Martinez, 39, of 533 Caboose Lane in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated robbery and theft of property. Vasquez-Martinez was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County

Summer Maichle, 29, of 11526 N. Old Cincinnati Road in Lincoln, was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft of property. Maichle was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Roy Stutts, 55, of 1021 Sundance Lane in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with theft of property. Stutts was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $5,000 bond.

Alvin True, 52, of 3734 Friendship Road in Springdale, was arrested Tuesday in connection with second-degree domestic battery. True was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bond.