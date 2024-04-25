FILM NOTES: Josh Lucas Q&A set for ‘Palm’ preview

'Palm Royale' preview

Little Rock native Josh Lucas, who acts in and is the executive producer of "Palm Royale" on Apple TV+, shepherds a special sneak preview of the show's season finale and participates with Arkansas Cinema Society board member Jayme Lemons in a question-and-answer session, moderated by ACS founding board member Graham Gordy, 6:30 p.m. May 7 at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. A cocktail hour starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are $40. Visit arkansascinemasociety.org.

The season finale debuts May 8. The ensemble cast also includes Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Allison Janney, Ricky Martin, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Mindy Cohn, Julia Duffy and Kaia Gerber, with guest-star turns by Bruce Dern and Carol Burnett. The show follows Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society during the "powder keg" year of 1969. It's loosely based on the novel "Mr. and Mrs. American Pie" by Juliet McDaniel.

Lucas' filmography includes "Sweet Home Alabama," "A Beautiful Mind" and "Ford v. Ferrari"; his television credits include "Yellowstone," "The Mysteries of Laura" and "The Firm."

Showing at the Rogers Short Film Festival, May 3-5: "Clownfish" by Clayton Henderson (Professional), "Guilt of a Passionless Crime" by Arkasha McGinness (Student — Postsecondary), "Madness Within" by Tyler Horne and Levi Horne (Amateur), "Mosquito Fish" by Bryn Wright (Student — K-12), "Screamer" by Debra Fuller (Amateur) and "The Book Club" by Johnnie Brannon (Professional). (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



Short film festival

A total of 34 films from across the nation, by filmmakers ranging from K-12 students to professionals, will compete for top honors at the fourth annual Rogers Short Film Festival, May 3-5 at the Victory Theater, 116 S. Second St., Rogers. Judges will present best-in category awards -- Student (K-12), Student (Postsecondary), Amateur and Professional -- and a Best of Fest honor. Tickets go from $30 for a one-day pass to $200 for VIP all-weekend access. Visit tinyurl.com/yc3ea2er.

Anniversary screenings

The 1989 Southern drama "Steel Magnolias" returns to theaters nationwide to mark not only Mother's Day but the 35th anniversary of its release:

May 5, 4 and 7 p.m. at the Riverdale 10 and the Colonel Glenn 18 and 3 and 6:15 p.m. at the Movie Tavern, all in Little Rock; 4 and 7 p.m. at the Cabot 8 in Cabot, the Towne Center in Conway, the Hot Springs 8 in Hot Springs and the Texarkana 14 in Texarkana; 2:30 and 7 p.m. at the Searcy 8 in Searcy and the Oaks 7 in Harrison; and 4 p.m. at the Jonesboro Towne Cinema in Jonesboro, the Razorback Cinema in Fayetteville and the Pinnacle Hills Cinema in Rogers.

May 8, 7 p.m. at all those theaters.

Screenings will include a special introduction by cinema historian and critic Leonard Maltin.

Ticket information is available at fathomevents.com/events/steel-magnolias-35th-anniversary/.







