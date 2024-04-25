Former Oklahoma State center expected to visit Arkansas basketball this weekend

Oklahoma State transfer center Brandon Garrison is expected to visit Arkansas men's basketball on Sunday.

The visit was first reported by Travis Graf of Made Hoops and later confirmed by sources.

Garrison, 6-11 and 245 pounds, is a familiar name to Arkansas fans due to his prior recruiting process.

The former McDonald’s All-American from Del City High School in Oklahoma City, Okla., visited the Razorbacks when he was recruited by former Arkansas coach Eric Musselman.

Garrison made an official visit to Texas last weekend.

He averaged 7.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 22.7 minutes per game as a freshman for the Cowboys in 2023-24. He started 29 of 32 games.

Garrison ranked fifth in the Big 12 with 1.47 blocked shots per game. His 47 blocks were the most ever by an Oklahoma State freshman.

He shot 58.9% from the field, which was fourth best field-goal percentage ever by an Oklahoma State freshman. He dunked a team-high 22 times.

Garrison was a consensus 4-star prospect by the four major recruiting services in the 2023 class.

On3.com's industry ranking rates him the No. 6 center and the No. 16 overall transfer in the NCAA transfer portal.