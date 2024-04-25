FYI Calendar: ‘Fat Ham’ takes Hamlet to the South at T2

Time For Theater

"North" -- The musical tale of a teenage boy and his mother who escape slavery in the South through the Underground Railroad, 4 p.m. April 28, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $10. waltonartscenter.org, 443-5600.

"Laughs In Spanish" -- Part caper comedy and part telenovela, it's Miami's biggest art event of the year, but Mariana's art gallery is an active crime scene, 2 p.m Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday, through May 5, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $20-$64. theatre2.org.

_

Hear It Here!

Faure Requiem -- With the Shiloh Singers, 7 p.m. April 26, First United Methodist Church in Springdale. Free. Email dparkhurst@sdale.org.

"A Grand Night for Singing" -- The music of Rodgers & Hammerstein performed by Lindsay Vickery, Katy Featherston, SK Thomas, Grant Harper and Brandon Bolin, 7:30 p.m. April 26-27; 2 p.m. April 28, Fort Smith Little Theatre. $10 at the door. fslt.org.

SoNA Beyond -- "Transcending Words," a music and spoken word performance, 2 p.m. April 28, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

_

Do Something New

Not Strictly History Series -- "Fayetteville's Hippie Information Activists," 6:30 p.m. May 1, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

Wellness Festival -- Opening conversation with Tonya Lewis & Olivia Walton, 5:30 p.m. May 2, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $25. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Immersive Sound Experience -- Featuring Davin Youngs, part of the Wellness Festival, 8 p.m. May 2, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $15. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

_

Walk & Talk Art

Curator Talk -- "Exquisite Creatures," 1 p.m. April 25, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free with exhibition ticket. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

Artists' Reception -- And grand opening, 6-9 p.m. April 25, ARt de Centrale Gallery, 117 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. facebook.com/events/723670946620494/.

Spring Art Walk -- Beginning at 6:30 p.m. April 25, including an Art Wine Crawl from 5-9 p.m. April 26 & culminating with artists all over downtown Springdale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 27. downtownspringdale.org/artwalk.

Evening in Amsterdam -- Fort Smith Regional Art Museum's second annual "Art 'Round the World" Gala with music by Larry B's Soul Experience, 6 p.m. April 27, Fort Smith Convention Center. $150. fsram.org.

Lanuti's Glass Studio Show -- 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. May 3-4, 623 E. Rock St. in Fayetteville. Free. 200-8207.

_

Take The Kids

"Willy Wonka: Kids" -- Presented by Community School of the Arts, 9 a.m. April 26, St. Boniface auditorium in Fort Smith. $12 at the door. csafortsmith.org, 434-2020.

Holi Festival -- With a live DJ, traditional Indian foods, creative art kits, and Holi pigment powder, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 27, The Momentary in Bentonville. Hosted by the Indian Cultural Association of NWA. Free. momentary.org.

Arbor Day Celebration -- 1-4 p.m. April 27, Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org

Bentonville Together -- With art, music, international food and more, 4-7 p.m. April 27, Orchards Park in Bentonville. bentonvillear.com/1662/Bentonville-Together.

Cane Hill Community Picnic -- Bring friends, family and a picnic lunch, noon-3 p.m. April 28, west of Fayetteville at Historic Cane Hill. Free. historiccanehill.org.

_

Going Shopping!

Yards and Yards of Yard Sales -- April 26-28, Eureka Springs. Map at yardsyards.com.

Citywide Garage Sale -- 8 a.m. April 26-27, Bella Vista. Addresses at bellavistaar.gov/citywidegaragesale.

BGO Plant Sale -- With more than 25 local creators, curators, and entrepreneurs, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 27, Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. Free, but register at bgozarks.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

