Girl held in stabbing of 3 at Welsh school Houthis suspected in Gulf of Aden blast Japan airliner spraying oil lands safely Zelenskyy urges speed to deploy US aid

Girl held in stabbing of 3 at Welsh school

LONDON -- A teenage girl was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Wednesday after stabbing a student and two teachers at a secondary school in Wales, police said.

The three victims were expected to survive their wounds after being taken to a hospital after the attack at Amman Valley School in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, Dyfed-Powys police said.

"A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in police custody," police Superintendent Ross Evans said. A knife was recovered from the scene.

Evans didn't disclose details of what happened or provide any information about the suspect. But he said the incident was over and the children had left the school.

Jonathan Edwards, an independent member of Parliament from the area, said that a student was stabbed and the teachers were wounded when they tried to intervene.

Edwards said that one teacher was treated for injuries to the arm and hand and the other was transferred to a hospital in Cardiff for more serious injuries.

"It is a huge shock, isn't it really?" Edwards told Channel 5 News. "I'd never think that anything like this could possibly happen in Carmarthenshire, in the Amman Valley where I am from. I can't recall anything like this ever happening in Wales before."

Houthis suspected in Gulf of Aden blast

JERUSALEM -- A ship near the strategic Bab el-Mandeb Strait saw an explosion in the distance Wednesday, marking what may be a new attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels through the crucial waterway for international trade.

The explosion, reported by the British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations center, comes after a relative lull from the Houthis after they launched dozens of attacks on shipping in the region over Israel's ongoing war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The Houthis did not immediately claim responsibility for the blast, but suspicion fell on the group as they've repeatedly targeted ships in the same area. It typically takes the Houthis several hours before acknowledging their assaults.

The explosion happened some 80 miles southeast of Djibouti in the Gulf of Aden.

"The master of a merchant vessel reports an explosion in the water a distance from the vessel," the operations center said. "Vessel and crew reported safe. Authorities are investigating."

The private maritime security firm Ambrey separately reported the apparent attack.

The Houthis have launched more than 50 attacks on shipping, seized one vessel and sank another since November, according to the U.S. Maritime Administration.

Japan airliner spraying oil lands safely

TOKYO -- Oil sprayed from an All Nippon Airways plane as it landed Wednesday at Shin Chitose airport in northern Japan, but none of the 213 people on board was injured, officials said.

The nonflammable oil from a control system evaporated as it contacted a hot engine, giving the appearance of smoke, ANA officials said. The leakage did not jeopardize the safety of those on board, they said. The leak triggered a warning in the cockpit and its cause was being investigated.

ANA flight 71, a Boeing 787-800 Dreamliner, took off from Tokyo's Haneda Airport with 204 passengers and nine crew members, the airline said. It landed safely and was later towed to the arrival terminal. All passengers and crew disembarked, the airline said.

The Chitose city fire department said it mobilized several fire engines.

One of the two runways at New Chitose airport near Sapporo was temporarily closed for removal of oil that leaked from the plane.

Zelenskyy urges speed to deploy US aid

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian officials on Wednesday expressed thanks for $61 billion in new U.S. military aid that threw Kyiv's armed forces a lifeline in their more than two-year war with Russia, even though the supplies aren't expected to have an immediate impact on the battlefield.

"The key now is speed," Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter. He urged quick deployment of the hardware that Kyiv expects to receive in the coming weeks and months.

President Joe Biden signed into law the aid package on Wednesday.

Ukrainian troops are far outnumbered by Russian forces and have faced acute shortages of shells and air defense systems as political quarrels in Washington held up the aid for months, allowing the Kremlin's forces to inch forward in parts of eastern Ukraine in what has largely become a war of attrition.

Earlier this month, Ukraine lowered the conscription age from 27 to 25 in an effort to bolster the size of the military. In another sign the country is trying to redress the balance of fighting forces, the government on Wednesday said it would not allow men between 18 and 60 who are deemed fit for military service to renew their passports from outside the country.

The Cabinet of Ministers said that Ukrainian men of conscription age will only be able to renew their passports inside Ukraine.



