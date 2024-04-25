GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3,

STARS 1

DALLAS -- Noah Hanifin broke a tie with an unassisted goal late in the second period and Stanley Cup champion Vegas beat the top-seeded Dallas to take a 2-0 lead in the first-round series.

Hanifin was one of the three trade-deadline acquisitions for the Knights, the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.

Jonathan Marchessault scored his second goal of the series, and his franchise-record 36th in the postseason while appearing in all 90 of Vegas' playoff games.

Jack Eichel assisted on Marchessault's goal and added an empty-netter. Logan Thompson had 20 saves in his second career playoff start.

Game 3 is Saturday night in Las Vegas.

In the Western Conference Final last May, the Knights were the top seed when winning the first three games against Dallas and eventually taking the series in six games.

After falling 4-3 in the opener of this first-round series, the Stars came out intent on setting a hard-hitting tone before the series shifted West.

Mason Marchment took defenseman Zach Whitecloud off his skates with a jarring hit behind the Vegas net only 2 1/2 minutes into the game. Knights captain Rob Stone ended up on the ice midway through the first period when it appeared that he was going to take a shot at Jason Robertson, who instead bowed up and delivered a body blow instead.

In the end, Dallas couldn't take down the Knights.

Hanifin's go-ahead shot came after Stars defenseman Esa Lindell blocked two shots in a row.

Vegas Golden Knights players surround Noah Hanifin after he scored against the Dallas Stars during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin slaps a scoring shot against the Dallas Stars during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) is tripped up by Vegas Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) during Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Dallas Stars players celebrate a first period power play goal by Jason Robertson, not visible, during Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights in Dallas, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault, right, celebrates his first period goal with goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Dallas Stars center Roope Hintz (24) chases the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Dallas Stars center Wyatt Johnston skates with the puck against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)



Vegas Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates his first period goal in front of the Dallas Stars bench during Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Dallas, Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

