Highfill annexes three parcels at request of property owners

HIGHFILL -- The City Council approved annexing three parcels into the city during its April 9 meeting.

The properties are all north of Northwest Malone Road and south of Northwest Aubrey Long Road, according to a map included in the meeting documents. They are all east of South Pleasant Valley Road and west of Highfill Avenue.

The property owners -- the Dennis and Genevieve Malone Trust, Maria Patena, and Wes D. Evans and Laura Evans, respectively -- had petitioned the city for the annexation.

The parcels are zoned residential and are assigned to the city's Ward 2.

In other business, the council:

Approved an ordinance setting a 25 mph speed limit on Northwest Daniels Road from Mason Valley Road, extending a quarter mile to the west.

Approved a resolution adopting a schedule for police officers allowing for up to 171 hours of work over a four-week period. The resolution states the action is meant to help allow for officers working extended hours while still receiving adequate rest to "maintain high-performance levels and safeguard against the risk of accidents." The resolution calls on the police chief to monitor hours and to consider the performance and well-being of officers regarding scheduling.