Cairenn Binder, assistant director of the Investigative Genetic Genealogy Center at Ramapo College in Mahwah, N.J., said researchers concluded that "a jawbone with some teeth" found in an Arizona child's rock collection was linked to a U.S. Marine captain who died in 1951.

King Salman, Saudi Arabia's 88-year-old monarch, underwent "routine examinations" at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Jeddah, the state-run Saudi Press Agency reported.

Sheldon Bains, a convicted felon of Chicago, was sentenced to three years in federal prison nearly four years after parole officers found a 9mm Glock 19 pistol emblazoned with former President Donald Trump's image hidden under a mattress, prosecutors said.

Dmitry Safronov, a Russian Orthodox priest who participated in services for the late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, was demoted from his position to that of a psalm-reader and stripped of the right to give blessings or wear a cassock for three years, according to an order published by the Moscow Diocese.

Isreal Easterday, 23, of Bonnieville, Ky., was sentenced to 2½ years in federal prison for storming the U.S. Capitol and pepper spraying two police officers in the face, partially blinding them for hours during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Toomaj Salehi, an Iranian rapper who was arrested for his protest lyrics and social media posts, will appeal his death sentence, said Amir Raisian, the hip-hop musician's lawyer.

Dominic Burris, 18, faces charges of aiding and abetting second-degree intentional murder and six counts of felony assault with a firearm in connection with a shooting that killed one person and injured six others Aug. 11, 2023, during a LGBTQ+ friendly punk rock show in Minneapolis.

Jeffrey Donaldson, 61, former leader of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party, was released on bail as he faces one charge of rape, a single charge of gross indecency and nine indecent assault charges dating from 1985 to 2006.

Tony Earls, a Texas man who has been a fugitive for about a year on an assault charge, was indicted on a murder charge after he fatally shot a 9-year-old girl while he was being robbed at a Houston ATM in 2022 in an attempt to fire back at a vehicle in which he presumed his robber was riding.