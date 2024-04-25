Legislative briefs: Panel OKs raising Arkansas Game and Fish Commission director’s maximum salary by $37,000





The Legislature’s Joint Budget Committee voted Thursday to approve a proposal to increase the maximum authorized salary from $152,638 to $190,000 a year for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s director in the coming fiscal year.

The committee voted to add the amendment proposed by Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, to Senate Bill 21, which is the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission appropriation for personal services and operating expenses in fiscal 2025, which starts July 1.

Commission Director Austin Booth is paid a salary of $152,637, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

Afterward, Wardlaw said the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s director deserves a boost in pay based on what the director is paid compared to the salaries of agencies of equal size.

The commission said in a written statement the maximum authorized salary for the director has not been raised since the fiscal session in 2018. Since then, the pay structure throughout the agency has been modified, with the most recent adjustment beginning in fiscal 2023, when the pay plan saw an average increase of 15% in salaries for commission employees, according to the commission.

“We are very grateful for the Joint Budget Committee’s vote to increase the director’s line item max,” commission Chairman Stan Jones said in a written statement.

“The effort to increase the director’s line item maximum has, first and foremost, stemmed from the responsibility of the Commission to remain competitive in the marketplace,” he said in the written statement. “We are very proud of the work Austin has done for Arkansas, and we hope he is with us for a long time, but this is not about him. We need to be able to recruit a level of talent that is as strong as Arkansans’ expectations of the Arkansas outdoors. We have not made any decisions on what Director Booth’s salary will be in the next fiscal year. That will be determined during the Commissioner’s annual review of the Director’s performance.”

— Michael R. Wickline

Cut in PBS funding fails in committee

A proposal to reduce Arkansas PBS’s spending authority for cash funds from $8.9 million to $7.1 million in the coming fiscal year fell short of winning approval Thursday in the Joint Budget Committee.

Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Jonesboro, proposed the amendment to reduce the appropriation for cash funds for Arkansas PBS by 20% in fiscal 2025, which begins July 1. The agency’s cash appropriation includes funding sources such as grants, donations, fees and interest. The agency receives $6.1 million in general revenue a year.

Senators on the budget committee voted 15-3 to approve Sullivan’s proposed amendment, and representatives on the budget committee voted 13-12 for the proposed amendment. The proposed amendment fell two votes short of the 15 votes required from representatives for approval.

If Arkansas PBS needs to spend more cash funds beyond $7.1 million in the coming fiscal year, Sullivan said Arkansas PBS would have to seek the authority of the Legislative Council’s Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee to justify its spending.

Courtney Pledger, executive director of Arkansas PBS, said Arkansas PBS’ programming may or may not be impaired by the proposed reduction in spending authority depending on what would be approved by the Legislative Council’s Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee.

— Michael R. Wickline

Medical Services funding approved

Without any debate, the Joint Budget Committee on Thursday advanced the state Department of Human Services’ Division of Medical Services appropriation for the coming fiscal year.

The committee voted to send Senate Bill 19 to the Senate for further action. The appropriation for fiscal 2025 includes $10.3 billion for grant payments of the division, $12.4 million for personal services and operating expenses, $4.5 million for nursing home closure costs, $4 million for nursing home quality grants and aid, and $100,000 for long-term care facility receivership.

SB19 includes special language under which the Arkansas Medicaid program “shall redetermine eligibility for postpartum mothers receiving coverage under a Medicaid eligibility category within eight … weeks of giving birth and ensure the enrollment and transition of the postpartum mother into any available Medicaid eligibility category before the end of coverage under the existing Medicaid eligibility category.”

— Michael R. Wickline

House passes bill for pregnancy help

The Arkansas House on Thursday approved a bill that would appropriate $2 million for the state’s grant program for pregnancy help organizations in the coming fiscal year and fund the appropriation with $2 million in state surplus funds.

The House voted 90-2 to send Senate Bill 64 by Sen. John Payton, R-Wilburn, to the governor.

The bill would increase the annual funding for the grant program from $1 million to $2 million in fiscal 2025.

— Michael R. Wickline and Josh Snyder

Senate OKs rise in jail reimbursement

The Senate on Thursday approved a bill that would appropriate $4.2 million more to the state Department of Corrections for reimbursing counties for holding state inmates in county jails and fund the appropriation with $4.2 million in state surplus funds in fiscal 2024 that ends June 30.

The Senate voted 35-0 to send House Bill 1086 to the governor. The department’s fiscal 2024 appropriation for refunds and reimbursements totals $26.8 million. In the proposed general revenue budget for fiscal 2025 that begins July 1, the general revenue allocation for county jail reimbursement would remain $25.7 million.

— Michael R. Wickline

District fair tied to agriculture funds

The Joint Budget Committee on Thursday voted for a proposal to include the North Central District Fair in the state Department of Agriculture’s appropriation for the coming fiscal year without specifying a funding level.

The committee approved the amendment proposed by Sen. Missy Irvin, R-Mountain Home, to Senate Bill 63, which is an appropriation for the state Department of Agriculture in fiscal 2025.

Irvin said the department will bring a temporary funding request for the North Central District Fair to the Legislative Council’s Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Subcommittee in the future.

— Michael R. Wickline

Resolution against antisemitism OK’d

The Arkansas House of Representatives approved a resolution Thursday in a voice vote condemning the display of antisemitism on college campuses.

The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Aaron Pilkington, R-Knoxville, was in reaction to student-led demonstrations against Israel, most notably at Columbia University.

“[T]he discriminatory behavior of prohibiting a Jewish individual from attending class at a university bears resemblance to the barring of the Little Rock Nine from attending class in Arkansas,” the resolution states.

Pilkington said the resolution is meant to “reaffirm our commitment to inclusivity and respect for all members of society, regardless of their backgrounds whether they be Christian, Muslim or Jewish.”

The protests against Israel at Columbia University in New York have sparked demonstrations at college campuses across the country, where students have formed encampments to show solidarity with Palestinians during Israel’s ongoing war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip according to the Associated Press.

President Joe Biden and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul have criticized what they described as antisemitism that they associated with the demonstrations.

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., visited Columbia University on Wednesday, criticizing the encampments, which drew boos from protesters, according to The Associated Press.

— Neal Earley