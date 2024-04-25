



Several crew members were injured and two were hospitalized when a car and truck collided during shooting of the Eddie Murphy film "The Pickup" from Amazon MGM Studios, the studio and a person close to the production said Tuesday. A studio spokesperson said in a statement to The Associated Press the scene that led to Saturday's wreck in Georgia had been rehearsed and all safety precautions were taken. Neither Murphy nor the film's other stars, including Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson, were on the set at the time. The injuries ranged from bumps and bruises to broken bones, the person close to the production said. Two crew members were taken to the hospital, and one remained hospitalized Tuesday. All are expected to make a full recovery. The crash happened on a location outside of Atlanta when a truck locked up and hit a car, the person said. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly. The scene was being shot by a second unit on the production, which generally shoots less-central scenes not involving the director or principal actors. "Unfortunately, the sequence did not go as planned and several members of the crew were injured as a result. We are still in the process of gathering facts on what happened and why," a statement to the AP from the studio spokesperson said. The studio did not give details on the injuries or the roles of the crew members who were hurt. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, the union representing most film crew members, said in a statement to the AP it was aware of the wreck and have begun an inquiry, but could not yet provide further details.

Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, Peter Frampton and Mary J. Blige are part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's class of 2024, along with Dave Matthews Band, Kool & the Gang, Foreigner and A Tribe Called Quest, the hall announced Sunday. The latest crop of stars will officially join the pantheon in a ceremony Oct. 19 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, where the hall's affiliated museum is also located. Of those artists, four were elevated to the hall on their first nomination: Cher, Foreigner, Frampton and Kool & the Gang. Osbourne was nominated for the first time as a solo act, though he had joined the hall as part of Black Sabbath in 2006. The hall will also honor blues musicians Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton with the musical influence award, while Jimmy Buffett, Dionne Warwick, the MC5 and Motown producer and songwriter Norman Whitfield will receive an honor for musical excellence. Suzanne de Passe, a film and television producer who was a longtime executive at Motown, will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award for nonperformers.





Cher accepts the Icon Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Monday, April 1, 2024, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)





